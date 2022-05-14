Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Prayagraj: 44 J&K residents facing “preventive detention” shifted to Naini jail

On Saturday, 44 people from Jammu and Kashmir facing “preventive detention” were shifted to Naini Central Jail from Jammu prison. During tight security, the detainees were brought to Prayagraj airport in Bamrauli on a special flight escorted by J&K police personnel and then taken to Naini central jail.
Detainees from J&K entering Naini Central jail on Saturday evening. (HT PHOTO)
May 14, 2022
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

A total of 44 persons of Jammu and Kashmir facing “preventive detention” were shifted from Jammu prison to Naini Central jail on Saturday. The detainees were brought to Prayagraj airport in Bamrauli on board a special flight escorted by J&K police personnel and then shifted to Naini central jail amidst tight security.

Senior superintendent of Naini Central Jail PN Pandey confirmed the shifting of the detainees and said that the 44 individuals of Jammu and Kashmir facing “preventive detention” have been shifted to Naini jail and would be kept in the pre-existing high-security special barrack existing within the prison premises.

Special vans with jail security staff and local police providing additional security to J&K police personnel ferried the detainees to Naini central jail. After the detainees entered the jail gates at around 5pm, this was followed by the requisite paperwork before the detainees were moved to the designated high-security barrack, jail officials said.

Though inmates from J&K including terror accused have been brought to Naini central jail in the past also as part of routine transfers including 20 terror accused who were brought in August 2019 after the abrogation of Article 370, the special barrack at Naini jail did not have any inmate presently till these 44 arrived on Saturday evening, jail officials added.

“Now that we have inmates in this special barrack, security around it and that of the prison would be further tightened as per norms,” the senior superintendent of Naini Central Jail said.

In order to prevent the commission of offences involving breach of peace and tranquillity, activities prejudicial to the security of the state and maintenance of public order people involved in stone-pelting on security forces, miscreants, overground workers (OGWs) supporting separatists etc are usually detained under provisions of “preventive detention” in J&K.

