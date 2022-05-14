Prayagraj: 44 J&K residents facing “preventive detention” shifted to Naini jail
A total of 44 persons of Jammu and Kashmir facing “preventive detention” were shifted from Jammu prison to Naini Central jail on Saturday. The detainees were brought to Prayagraj airport in Bamrauli on board a special flight escorted by J&K police personnel and then shifted to Naini central jail amidst tight security.
Senior superintendent of Naini Central Jail PN Pandey confirmed the shifting of the detainees and said that the 44 individuals of Jammu and Kashmir facing “preventive detention” have been shifted to Naini jail and would be kept in the pre-existing high-security special barrack existing within the prison premises.
Special vans with jail security staff and local police providing additional security to J&K police personnel ferried the detainees to Naini central jail. After the detainees entered the jail gates at around 5pm, this was followed by the requisite paperwork before the detainees were moved to the designated high-security barrack, jail officials said.
Though inmates from J&K including terror accused have been brought to Naini central jail in the past also as part of routine transfers including 20 terror accused who were brought in August 2019 after the abrogation of Article 370, the special barrack at Naini jail did not have any inmate presently till these 44 arrived on Saturday evening, jail officials added.
“Now that we have inmates in this special barrack, security around it and that of the prison would be further tightened as per norms,” the senior superintendent of Naini Central Jail said.
In order to prevent the commission of offences involving breach of peace and tranquillity, activities prejudicial to the security of the state and maintenance of public order people involved in stone-pelting on security forces, miscreants, overground workers (OGWs) supporting separatists etc are usually detained under provisions of “preventive detention” in J&K.
-
‘Flamingo not exclusive to Navi Mumbai, feeling of conserving them is’
During the first-ever Flamingo Festival in Navi Mumbai to mark the World Migratory Bird Day on Saturday, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, said that while flamingoes are not exclusive to Navi Mumbai, the feeling of conserving them is. Bangar added that the platform should be used constructively and not to point fingers. The festival saw large turnout from residents and wildlife enthusiasts, among them were nationals from countries like Italy and Russia.
-
Five districts record 100% boosters coverage among eligible senior citizens
Mumbai Five districts in Maharashtra- Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad and Jalgaon- have given booster doses to over 100% of its eligible senior citizens as of Saturday. Data from the state's public health department shows that of the 21,36,638 people in the 60 plus category who became eligible for the third dose up to May 12, 15,26,933 or 71.46% have taken the jabs so far. Only nine districts have coverage above the state's average.
-
Civic engineer booked after 4-year-old girl crushed to death by dismantled iron gate
Mumbai: A week after a 4-year-old girl tragically died as a result of an iron gate falling over hBhumika's the Vasai Gaon police have booked a civic body engineer Kunal Satish Patil for the death due to negligence. The girl was playing near the Papdi Pond in Vasai on May 5, where the dismantled iron gate was kept aside for the past 4 years during the renovation of the pond.
-
U.P: “School of the Week” concept improving Kheri govt schools
District magistrate Mahendra Bahadur Singh on Saturday awarded government-run composite school (class 1 to 8) in Sampurnanagar town of Kheri district “School of the Week” title. He lauded school headmistress Harvinder Kaur for her team leadership and contribution to the uplift of the school. “School of the Week” is a concept recently initiated by Kheri Mahendra Bahadur Singh and BSA Dr Laxmi Kant Pandey.
-
Lucknow HC bench upholds death for man who killed wife, four daughters
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has upheld the death sentence that the trial court awarded to a man for killing Deen Dayal Tewari, a native of Pura Kalandar, Ayodhya (then Faizabad)'s wife, who he suspected was characterless, and four daughters who tried to save their mother.
