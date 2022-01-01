Prayagraj aims to inoculate 4.17 lakh teens against Covid

Registration on CoWin portal for children aged between 15 and 18 for getting Covid vaccines started in the district as in other parts of the country on Saturday. The mode of registration on the portal is the same as that adopted by adults. Their vaccination will start from January 3 (Monday).

“The district medical and health department of Prayagraj has set a target to vaccinate 4.17 lakh children of the above-mentioned age group,” said district immunisation officer, Prayagraj, Dr Tirath Lal. He said these teenagers will be vaccinated on the basis of the list received from managers of all schools and madarsas of the district. “From Saturday onwards, teenagers in 15 to 18 years age group can register on the Covin portal,” Dr Lal added.

He also said the teenagers will be administered Covaxin vaccine and a separate demand of the vaccines had been placed with the government for it. The district medical and health department has made special arrangements for the vaccination of children.

“For the vaccination, 20 community and primary health centres (CHCs and PHCs) in the district and 10 hospitals have been selected in the city. These include MLN Medical College, SRN Hospital, TB Hospital, Tej Bahadur Sapru (Beli) Hospital, Daraganj PHC, MD Eye Hospital, Moti Lal Nehru (Colvin) Divisional Hospital, Dufferin Hospital, Railway Hospital, Homoeopathic Medical College, Naini and near Allahabad High Court,” Dr Lal said. “Separate booths will be made for eligible teenagers at all these vaccination centres,” he added.

Officials said a target to vaccinate 6,000 individuals falling in 15 to 18 years of age per day had been set for the district. “Each of the 30 centres has been instructed to target vaccinating a minimum of 200 individuals per day as part of this exercise,” they added.

Officials claim that count of centres depending upon the response could be further increased as per the need. They, however, said it would take at least two-and-a-half months to vaccinate all the targeted eligible teenagers of the district.