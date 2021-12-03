Prayagraj: All educational institutes must implement new NEP, says Atul Kothari

The new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has been prepared keeping in mind the Indian culture and is the third education policy after the country’s independence, informed eminent educationist Atul Kothari, national secretary of Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas, New Delhi.

Kothari was speaking at the inaugural function of a two-day national conference on ‘flexible academic programme’ (FAP) at Indian Institute of Information Technology, Allahabad (IIIT-A) on Friday.

Kothari further said that the earlier two education policies were also good, but the same could not be implemented fully. He said that now it is high time for all educational institutions to come forward and completely implement the new NEP 2020.

He lauded IIIT-A for taking the initiative to implement the flexible academic program (FAP) at national institutes as part of NEP-2020.

He further said that the quality of holistic development is pervasive in the NEP 2020. In this emphasis has been laid on the maximum use of information technology. Positive and constructive suggestions from all have been adopted in this policy.

With this, the glorious ancient history and modernity of our Indian knowledge tradition will be established, he added.

Director, IIIT-A, Prof P Nagabhushan, in his presidential address, emphasised the need of having a counselling system in the flexible education programme (FAP). He advocated the implementation of an academic bank of credit as envisioned by NEP.

The director urged the Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas to ensure that there is continuity in the appointment of a new director or vice-chancellors in institutions of higher education. According to him, a new director should come before the outgoing director leaves the campus. No proper connection takes place between former directors and the new one as of today, he said.

Prof Neetesh Purohit, the FAP coordinator, said that it is in the final stage to be activated by various institutes in the country. FAP focuses on allowing multiple exits with provisions of re-entry, along with multi-disciplinary, multi-mode, multi-lingual, lateral entry etc. features of the new education policy.

The conference aims to concretise various business rules related to academics, administration and financial aspects of FAP such that a 4-year pilot run of FAP from the academic year 2022-23.

Prof Ajit Chaturvedi, Director, IIT-Roorkee, pointed to the main challenges in the complete implementation of FAP, while Prof Rajeev Tripathi, Director, MNNIT, praised the effort taken by IIT-A in this regard. Prof Mandira Agarwal, IIT Kanpur, laid emphasis on the implementation of FAP.

Dr Pankaj Mittal, Secretary, Association of Indian Universities, and Satish Kumar Singh, President, IEEE, UP, also spoke on the occasion. Prof Vijayshri Tiwari, registrar proposed a vote of thanks.