Atiq-Ashraf case committed to Prayagraj sessions court

The Prayagraj chief judicial magistrate (CJM) on Friday committed the trial of Atiq-Ashraf murder case to the district sessions court after finding that the offence was exclusively triable by a court of session. As the records of the case would be placed before the sessions court on July 27, the judicial custody of the three accused has been extended till then.

A day before, the CJM had taken cognisance of the charge sheet and had also instructed officials to provide a copy of it to the accused. (In picture: Atiq Ahmed) (File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

CJM Dinesh Kumar Gautam observed that the allegations against the three accused were of murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which was exclusively triable by a court of session.

The three accused in the murders of gangster-politician brothers Atiq Ahmad and Khalid Azeem alias Ashraf—Lavlesh Tiwari from Banda, Arun Maurya from Kasganj and Sunny Singh from Hamirpur district—were produced before the CJM court in Prayagraj through video-conferencing from Pratapgarh jail on Friday.

A day before, the CJM had taken cognisance of the charge sheet and had also instructed officials to provide a copy of the chargesheet to the accused.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Thursday filed a 2,056-page charge sheet against three assailants who had allegedly shot dead gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad and ‘Ashraf’ in Prayagraj on April 15 night.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A senior police officer, citing the charge sheet, said the three accused killed Atiq and Ashraf to earn fame and money. They used sophisticated firearms, which were given to Sunny Singh by Delhi-based gangster Jitendra Man aka Gogi to eliminate the latter’s rival Tillu Tajpuria.

Gangster brothers Atiq Ahmad and Ashraf were allegedly gunned down by the trio at Motilal Nehru (Colvin) Divisional Hospital around 10.30pm on April 15 when they were being taken for a court-mandated medical examination under police custody.

The SIT included over 200 witnesses in the case diary and charge sheet. Eyewitnesses and witnesses were mentioned separately. Eyewitnesses included 21 policemen engaged in the security of Atiq and Ashraf, 11 media personnel and more than 16 hospital personnel. The team submitted 70 CCTV footage and 15 video recordings of CCTV cameras as evidence in court.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Government prosecution counsel in the case, Gulab Chandra Agrahari, stated the charge sheet was filed under IPC sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 419 (cheating by impersonation), 420 (fraud), 467 (forging documents), 468 (using forged documents for cheating) and 471 (using forged documents as genuine). The charges for possessing illegal firearms were also included in the FIR.

BOX: What we know about the charge sheet

Filed against accused Sunny Singh, Lavlesh Tiwari and Arun Maurya

Contains 2,056 pages, out of which 2000 pages are of case diary

56 pages talk about scientific evidence and statements

150 witnesses, including 21 cops, 16 medical staff and 11 media persons, interviewed

88 days taken by police to file the document

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON