Prayagraj: Cop accused of raping woman after befriending her on train, jailed
A 33-year-old GRP constable posted at Aligarh has been accused of befriending a young woman while on duty onboard the Netaji Express train under the guise of helping her and then taking her to a hotel in Prayagraj and raping her at gunpoint on May 10. On the complaint of the victim, an FIR has been registered at Prayagraj’s Khuldabad police station under relevant sections of IPC and the accused has been arrested and sent to jail on Saturday, police said.
As per the complaint, the victim hails from Bihar and resides in New Delhi to prepare for competitive exams. She boarded Netaji Express from Ghaziabad on May 9 and ran into GRP constable Lalit Kumar stationed at Aligarh but hailing from Firozabad district who was on escort duty on board the train.
The woman, also in her early thirties and having estranged relations with her husband, was befriended by the constable under the guise of helping her catch a connecting train to Bihar. On the morning of May 10, the duo reached Prayagraj junction station from where the constable took her to a hotel in Khuladabad locality and took a room. Later the girl left for Bihar. On May 13, she returned to Prayagraj and approached the GRP police station alleging that the constable had sexually assaulted her at gunpoint in the hotel. However, she was referred to Khuldabad police station to lodge a complaint where too her complaint was not lodged. However after she approached senior police officials and they intervened, a named FIR against the accused GRP constable was registered on Saturday.
“A named FIR under section 376 (rape) of the IPC has been lodged on the complaint of the woman. The accused constable has been arrested near Khusrobagh park gate and sent to jail. Further investigations are underway,” said circle officer Satyendra Prasad Tiwari.
Police said that initial investigations established that the constable had indeed taken the victim to the Khuldabad hotel as claimed in the FIR by the victim and both had deposited their Aadhaar cards for booking a room. Both are also visible in the CCTV footage of the hotel concerned.
Prayagraj: 44 J&K residents facing “preventive detention” shifted to Naini jail
A total of 44 persons of Jammu and Kashmir facing “preventive detention” were shifted from Jammu prison to Naini Central jail on Saturday. The detainees were brought to Prayagraj airport in Bamrauli on board a special flight escorted by J&K police personnel and then shifted to Naini central jail amidst tight security. Special vans with jail security staff and local police providing additional security to J&K police personnel ferried the detainees to Naini central jail.
‘Flamingo not exclusive to Navi Mumbai, feeling of conserving them is’
During the first-ever Flamingo Festival in Navi Mumbai to mark the World Migratory Bird Day on Saturday, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, said that while flamingoes are not exclusive to Navi Mumbai, the feeling of conserving them is. Bangar added that the platform should be used constructively and not to point fingers. The festival saw large turnout from residents and wildlife enthusiasts, among them were nationals from countries like Italy and Russia.
Five districts record 100% boosters coverage among eligible senior citizens
Mumbai Five districts in Maharashtra- Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad and Jalgaon- have given booster doses to over 100% of its eligible senior citizens as of Saturday. Data from the state's public health department shows that of the 21,36,638 people in the 60 plus category who became eligible for the third dose up to May 12, 15,26,933 or 71.46% have taken the jabs so far. Only nine districts have coverage above the state's average.
Civic engineer booked after 4-year-old girl crushed to death by dismantled iron gate
Mumbai: A week after a 4-year-old girl tragically died as a result of an iron gate falling over hBhumika's the Vasai Gaon police have booked a civic body engineer Kunal Satish Patil for the death due to negligence. The girl was playing near the Papdi Pond in Vasai on May 5, where the dismantled iron gate was kept aside for the past 4 years during the renovation of the pond.
U.P: “School of the Week” concept improving Kheri govt schools
District magistrate Mahendra Bahadur Singh on Saturday awarded government-run composite school (class 1 to 8) in Sampurnanagar town of Kheri district “School of the Week” title. He lauded school headmistress Harvinder Kaur for her team leadership and contribution to the uplift of the school. “School of the Week” is a concept recently initiated by Kheri Mahendra Bahadur Singh and BSA Dr Laxmi Kant Pandey.
