Prayagraj: Cops manning cyber helpdesks at police stations get special training
In a bid to provide immediate help to cyber fraud victims, cops at cyber helpdesks are being given special training so that they can work similarly to the women helpdesks at police stations. Now the complainants of cyber fraud will not be directed to the cyber cell or cyber police station, and instead, their complaints will be received by cyber helpdesks. The cops after receiving the necessary training will also try to help the cyber fraud victims at their level.
On Sunday, a special training session was conducted at police lines where in-charges of all cyber helpdesks were given offline and online training by cyber experts Rakshit Tandon and Virendra Kumar. The experts gave tips to the cops on how to prevent cyber frauds and catch the culprits. The cops will now handle the complaints regarding cyber frauds at the help desks at police stations which are being established there.
It is worth mentioning that the state government has issued orders to establish cyber help desks at all police stations in the state. The action was taken following the increasing number of cybercrimes which mostly include cyber frauds. Besides crimes related to social media etc are now also being reported frequently.
ADG Prem Prakash said the cops at cyber help desks at police stations should make entry of complainants who approach them with their complaints. The complaints should be treated with respect and should not be blamed for the cybercrime with them, he added.
Cop at cyber police station Jai Prakash who is an expert in handling such crimes also provided useful tips to the cops. He said that cyber frauds first investigate names, addresses, bank account details etc before calling the bank customers. The bank customers are easily trapped as they assume that they have received a call from the bank. Jai Prakash gave information on new tricks adopted by cyber fraudsters to dupe people. The cyber helpdesks in charge of not only Prayagraj but Kaushambi, Fatehpur, Banda, Pratapgarh, Mahoba, Hamirpur, and Chitrakoot also took training in online and offline modes.
