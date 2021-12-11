Prayagraj: Cyber cops retrieve lost money of bank customer

PRAYAGRAJ: Cops at the cyber police station here on Friday succeeded in retrieving ₹1.49 lakh cash of the ₹2.99 lakh siphoned off from the bank account of a teacher on pretext of updating his KYC details by cyber fraudsters from Jharkhand, police said.

“On Thursday, cyber conmen called teacher Mohan Chaudhary posing as bank employees and took his bank account details on pretext of updating his KYC. Chaudhary was shocked after he learnt that ₹2.99 lakh has been siphoned off from his bank account. He approached the cyber police station and lodged a complaint,” said cyber police station in-charge inspector Rajeev Tiwari.

He said that sub inspector Amit Kumar and constables, Rup Singh and Anurag Yadav, made contact with the bank officials but till then cyber conmen had used ₹1.50 lakh for online shopping. With the help of bank authorities, ₹1.49 lakh was returned back to the bank account of the teacher, he added.

Police said that it was being investigated that who used the remaining amount for online shopping.