Prayagraj deputy CMO’s car damaged in stone-pelting

The vehicle of the deputy chief medical officer was damaged when some persons resorted to stone-pelting, alleging that the vehicle had hit a boy who was playing nearby.

The staff at the CMO office reached the spot and rescued the deputy CMO Dr Rahul Singh. By the time police reached the spot, the miscreants had fled.

The miscreants will be identified through CCTV footage, and action will be taken against them, the police said.

Deputy CMO said he had gone to meet the chief medical officer (CMO) at his residence on Friday. But some persons surrounded his car as it entered the premises. They claimed that his car had hit a boy resulting in a leg fracture. The doctor came out of his car and found the boy had no injuries. However, the miscreants with the boy tried to damage his car and pelted stones on it. The doctor said that the staff at the CMO office rescued him.