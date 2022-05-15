Prayagraj doc’s book on allergy, immunology released

PRAYAGRAJ A book “Open Secrets of Allergy and Immunology” authored by prof Alok Chandra of United Institute of Medical Sciences (UIMS), Prayagraj, was released during the inaugural session of a seminar on “Update of asthma and allergy and newer horizons of yoga helping asthma management’ organised by Department of Respiratory Medicine (TB and chest) of UIMS at UIMS conference hall on Saturday.

Director, medical education and head, department of pulmonary medicine ERA’s Medical College, Lucknow, Prof Rajendra Prasad released the book in the presence of various dignitaries. Guest of honour and UGI vice-chairman Satpal Gulati congratulated prof Chandra and said United Group was committed to becoming partner in any academic activity. Speaking on asthma and allergy, prof Prasad said more than 75% cases of asthma are due to some allergy. He said asthma starts in early childhood so schoolchildren should be screened for asthma.

Prof Surya Kant threw light on yoga and its role in controlling respiratory diseases and changes in patients’ lifestyle. Dean, faculty of medical sciences, UIMS, Dr Mangal Singh shared his thoughts about association of nasal allergies with asthma and said such interactions are really necessary in sharing newer thought together.

Dr Pramod Kumar, medical director, United Medicity, expressed his gratitude and assured to organise such more informative events. Head, bio-chemistry department, prof Geeta Jaiswal, coordinated the programme. Assistant professor, respiratory medicine, Dr Balkishan also played a key role in making the event a success.