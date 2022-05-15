Prayagraj doc’s book on allergy, immunology released
PRAYAGRAJ A book “Open Secrets of Allergy and Immunology” authored by prof Alok Chandra of United Institute of Medical Sciences (UIMS), Prayagraj, was released during the inaugural session of a seminar on “Update of asthma and allergy and newer horizons of yoga helping asthma management’ organised by Department of Respiratory Medicine (TB and chest) of UIMS at UIMS conference hall on Saturday.
Director, medical education and head, department of pulmonary medicine ERA’s Medical College, Lucknow, Prof Rajendra Prasad released the book in the presence of various dignitaries. Guest of honour and UGI vice-chairman Satpal Gulati congratulated prof Chandra and said United Group was committed to becoming partner in any academic activity. Speaking on asthma and allergy, prof Prasad said more than 75% cases of asthma are due to some allergy. He said asthma starts in early childhood so schoolchildren should be screened for asthma.
Prof Surya Kant threw light on yoga and its role in controlling respiratory diseases and changes in patients’ lifestyle. Dean, faculty of medical sciences, UIMS, Dr Mangal Singh shared his thoughts about association of nasal allergies with asthma and said such interactions are really necessary in sharing newer thought together.
Dr Pramod Kumar, medical director, United Medicity, expressed his gratitude and assured to organise such more informative events. Head, bio-chemistry department, prof Geeta Jaiswal, coordinated the programme. Assistant professor, respiratory medicine, Dr Balkishan also played a key role in making the event a success.
Maharashtra logs 255 Covid-19 cases, one death; Mumbai reports 151 infections
Maharashtra on Sunday reported 255 fresh Covid-19 cases and one fatality, taking the tally to 78,80,840 and the toll to 1,47,855, the state health department said. With 22,469 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra went up to 8,05,59,971. The single Covid-19 fatality was reported from Mumbai, which logged 151 new cases. Mumbai's tally of infections now stands at 10,60,692 and the death toll at 19,566. Nagpur division logged six cases.
Ranas threaten to recite Hanuman Chalisa at BKC
Mumbai Throwing yet another challenge to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and the Shiv Sena, Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana threatened to recite the 'Hanuman Chalisa' in public at the Bandra Kurla Complex, where Thackeray held a public meeting on Saturday. However, they did not specify when they would conduct the recitation. The Ranas also taunted Thackeray for allegedly diluting his commitment to Hindutva for the sake of power.
Mundka fire: Building owner enjoyed protection from BJP leaders, claims AAP
The AAP on Sunday held the BJP responsible for the death of 27 people in Mundka fire incident, alleging that the "illegal industrial activities" were going on in the building as its owner Manish Lakra enjoyed protection from the saffron party leaders. Lakra was arrested on Sunday in connection with the massive fire, two days after the incident. In 2019, senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Durgesh Pathak said, a Supreme Court-appointed committee sealed the building.
Sanskriti University convocation: UP deputy CM assures students of better job opportunities
Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak assured students that now there are better job opportunities for them as no foul practices are allowed under the BJP regime in the state. Pathak was addressing the students and faculty members during the Sanskriti University convocation in Mathura on Saturday. Pathak was accompanied by the minister for higher education Yogendra Upadhaya, and the chairman of the state higher education council Girish Chandra Tripathi.
Meja sanctuary: Forest dept on alert to protect Prayagraj blackbucks
Alarmed over an incident in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh where three cops were killed in firing by blackbuck poachers, the forest department in Prayagraj has alerted its staff at the blackbuck sanctuary at Chand Khamaria and Mahuli areas of Meja in trans-Yamuna. There are around 13 hectares of forest area in Meja, bordering Madhya Pradesh. Half a dozen watchtowers are used to keep an eye on the forest area and the movement of blackbucks.
