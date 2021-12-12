Prayagraj: Five girl students injured in mud mound collapse

At least five girl students were injured when a mud mound collapsed during digging at Kasturba Gandhi Residential School at Gohri village, under Phaphamau police station of trans-Ganga area on Sunday morning. The girls were rescued and admitted to Beli hospital by the locals.

The locals alleged that the girls were engaged in digging the mud by the school authorities. According to reports, the girls were digging from a mud mound for levelling the ground near a septic tank. Suddenly, the upper part of the mound collapsed on the girl students. Locals rushed to the spot and started the rescue work. However, the hard mud made it difficult to rescue the trapped girls. More villagers rushed to the site with tools and freed the girls. The injured, namely Varsha, 13, Ankita, 12, Rangili, 14, Deeksha, 9, and Sakshi, 7, all residents of Gohri village, were taken to a nearby hospital where the doctors referred them to Beli hospital in the city.

The injured girls’ kin and villagers later reached the school and alleged that school management had engaged the girls in digging mud. They claimed that school management often asked the girls to do different chores instead of studying. SHO of Phaphamau police station Anil Kumar Verma said a force has been deployed at the school as a precautionary measure. The condition of the girls is out of danger, he added.

