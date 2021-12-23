‘Prayagraj held a special place in heart of Capt Vikram Batra’

Parents of Param Vir Chakra (posthumous) awardee Captain Vikram Batra said Prayagraj always held a very special place in the heart of their son as he cleared the interview held at Services Selection Board, Prayagraj in 1996 to get into IMA Dehradun for his military training.

Batra’s parents -- Girdhari Lal and Kamalkanta¬¬-- were in Prayagraj to take part in an event organised by a private educational institution of the city.

The duo visited Bade Hanuman Temple on Wednesday night and met head of Baghambari Mutt Mahant Balbeer Giri and former vice-chancellor of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Prof GC Tripathi at his residence on Thursday.

Captain Batra was just 24-year-old when he made the supreme sacrifice fighting the enemy during Kargil war in 1999. An officer of the Indian Army, Batra became a household name for his valour and coining the slogan of ‘Dil Maange Mor’ during the Kargil war with Pakistan.

In an informal interaction with media, the proud parents shared that on September 9, 1974, after two daughters (Seema and Nutan), two twin sons (Vikram and Vishal) were born in Palampur in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh. Vikram got enrolled in MA English in 1996 after completing his BSc in 1995 from DAV College in Chandigarh. In 1996, he took the CDS exam and got selected by the Services Selection Board in Prayagraj. “So Prayagraj always had a special place in heart of my son,” said Girdhari Lal.

Girdhari Lal has worked with Prof SM Prasad of the department of Botany, Allahabad University on some projects.