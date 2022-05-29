Prayagraj: Houses of Rudapur shootout accused razed

Taking instant action on accused involved in the broad daylight murder of a brick kiln owner’s son and bullet wounds to his other son and nephew, Prayagraj police and PDA team on Sunday razed the houses of two of the accused in Rudapur village of Phaphamau. The four accused named in the case are still at large, and despite raids by police, they could not be traced.

Meanwhile, a cash reward of ₹25000 has been declared on the arrest of the four accused. SSP Prayagraj Ajay Kumar has also suspended two sub-inspectors and initiated an inquiry against five policemen including the present and former SHOs of Phaphamau police station.

As per reports, residents of Rudapur village under Phaphamau police station, Atiq Ahmad’s sons Muddasir Ahmad (25) and Mubbashir Ahmad (30) along with their cousin Mohd Aquib (22) and Mohd Adnan (24) were returning home from the kiln at around 11 am when Mohd Jaid along with Khurshid Ahmad, Javed Ahmad and Faizu ambushed them and opened fire on their SUV indiscriminately with an assortment of weapons including rifles.

“Muddasir, who was driving the vehicle, died on the spot while the other two sustained serious injuries on their leg and stomach respectively. Adnan escaped unhurt in the firing. Based on the complaint of Atiq Ahmad, a named FIR under relevant sections of IPC was lodged against four persons, including recently released history-sheeter Mohd Zaid, Khurshid Ahmad, Javed Ahmad and Faizu. Police teams carried out raids at their possible hideouts but they could not be arrested.

On Sunday morning, police teams under SP trans-Ganga Abhishek Agarwal reached Rudapur village. Police carried out a search at the houses of the accused but all members of their families were found missing from their homes. Police issued a warning to their relatives to inform the accused to surrender before the police but to no avail.

In the afternoon, PDA teams reached Rudapur village and demolished the houses of Zaid and Khurshid. However, SSP Prayagraj Ajay Kumar said the action was taken by PDA officials as the accused had constructed the houses without the approval of the map. Police teams accompanied the PDA team, he added.

SSP Ajay Kumar said a cash reward of ₹25000 each has been declared on the arrest of the four accused. Police teams are continuously carrying out raids to arrest them. Beat in-charge sub-inspector Sanjay Yadav and sub-inspector Mangla Singh Yadav who was investigating officer in the previous FIR lodged in the case have been suspended. A preliminary enquiry and departmental action have been initiated against present SHO Ashish Singh and former SHO of Phaphamau police station Anil Kumar Verma, two beat constables and a head constable. It is alleged that negligence shown by them in the property-related dispute between both groups escalated the tension between them. Strict action will be taken if the concerned cops are found guilty, SSP added.

