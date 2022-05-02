Prayagraj killings: SIT to look into earlier multiple murders too

The special investigation team (SIT) set up to work out the recent murders of five members of a same family in Khevrajpur village in Tharwai will now study the modus operandi of assailants in earlier similar incidents reported over the years in the district.

The SIT will also thoroughly question members of vagabond communities arrested earlier to learn about their traditional pattern of committing crimes. A special investigation team (SIT) was constituted for cracking the multiple murder case at Gohri village of Phaphamau. The same SIT headed by SP crime will now investigate the multiple murders at Tharwai too.

ADG zone, IG range and SSP held a meeting with SIT and issued necessary instructions for working out the case. The SIT will include other incidents of multiple murders in Phaphamau, Soraon, Holagarh, Tharwai and Nawabganj during last six years. Since 2015, at least 15 incidents of mass murders have taken place under limits of the five police stations.

The victims were assaulted with sharp edged or blunt weapons and even children were not spared. Sexual assault with women was also confirmed in some cases. The families that were targeted belonged to lower income groups and loot and personal enmity were not found as the motive behind the killings.

In 2020 and 2021, police teams arrested members of vagabond communities and claimed their involvement in some incidents. However, it is now believed that real culprits are still out of police net.

With another incident of multiple murder at Tharwai, senior officials in Lucknow issued clear instructions to identify and arrest the culprits even if it takes time. SSP Ajay Kumar said SIT will investigate the incidents of multiple murders at Phaphamau and Tharwai besides examining other similar incidents earlier.

The developments in the cases are being closely monitored and steps have also been taken to avert such incidents in future, he added.

The SIT members will now study the traditional pattern of vagabond criminal gangs to establish if the same gang was behind the killings. The location of gang members at the time of incidents and any unusual behaviour among community members residing in different areas of the district is also under observation.

