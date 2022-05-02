Prayagraj killings: SIT to look into earlier multiple murders too
The special investigation team (SIT) set up to work out the recent murders of five members of a same family in Khevrajpur village in Tharwai will now study the modus operandi of assailants in earlier similar incidents reported over the years in the district.
The SIT will also thoroughly question members of vagabond communities arrested earlier to learn about their traditional pattern of committing crimes. A special investigation team (SIT) was constituted for cracking the multiple murder case at Gohri village of Phaphamau. The same SIT headed by SP crime will now investigate the multiple murders at Tharwai too.
ADG zone, IG range and SSP held a meeting with SIT and issued necessary instructions for working out the case. The SIT will include other incidents of multiple murders in Phaphamau, Soraon, Holagarh, Tharwai and Nawabganj during last six years. Since 2015, at least 15 incidents of mass murders have taken place under limits of the five police stations.
The victims were assaulted with sharp edged or blunt weapons and even children were not spared. Sexual assault with women was also confirmed in some cases. The families that were targeted belonged to lower income groups and loot and personal enmity were not found as the motive behind the killings.
In 2020 and 2021, police teams arrested members of vagabond communities and claimed their involvement in some incidents. However, it is now believed that real culprits are still out of police net.
With another incident of multiple murder at Tharwai, senior officials in Lucknow issued clear instructions to identify and arrest the culprits even if it takes time. SSP Ajay Kumar said SIT will investigate the incidents of multiple murders at Phaphamau and Tharwai besides examining other similar incidents earlier.
The developments in the cases are being closely monitored and steps have also been taken to avert such incidents in future, he added.
The SIT members will now study the traditional pattern of vagabond criminal gangs to establish if the same gang was behind the killings. The location of gang members at the time of incidents and any unusual behaviour among community members residing in different areas of the district is also under observation.
-
Civic issues plague Pune residents
Being a hotspot for locals, areas like Sadashiv peth, Shivajinagar, Prabhat road, and Sangamwadi face the issue of congestion throughout the day. Municipal commissioner on Monday, Vikram Kumar told the Bharatiya Janata Party delegation that, “All pre-monsoon related work will be completed before June 15.” “The dust pollution near the construction sites has made the situation worse,” said a resident of Lakshmi Marg, Santosh Chaugule. A shopkeeper at Sadashiv peth, Prakash Anandji Chandan, gave a different perspective on the issue.
-
TMC earns ₹5 lakh in first month after making pet licence mandatory
THANE A month after the Thane Municipal Corporation's veterinary department sent notices to housing societies in the city to obtain licence to own a pet, it has issued 250 new licences while many other pet owners have renewed their existing licences. As a result, the civic body has earned a revenue of ₹5 lakh as licencing and registration fees. Currently, the TMC has appointed additional staff in this department to complete the registration process.
-
Budget: Punjab govt seeks suggestions from people
The Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab on Monday said that it will seek suggestions from the general public for the state budget for the year 2022-23. Dubbing it a “Janta budget”, finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema also launched a portal for people can give their suggestions by May 10. He said teams of the finance department will also take feedback of people at 15 places in the state.
-
PMC will execute draft budget: municipal commissioner
Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar on Monday assured the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders that the works mentioned in the draft budget prepared by the municipal commissioner would be executed. BJP city unit president Jagdish Mulik and the party's local unit met the municipal commissioner on Monday and sought details regarding various civic issues and pending works.
-
Pawar’s nephew refuses accept Krishi award from Governor
The nephew of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Mumbai Rajendra Pawar, refused to accept the state government's Dr Panjabrao Deshmukh Krishi Ratna Award from Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday. His decision comes after Koshiyari made 'objectionable statements' against Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Mahatma Jyotiba Phule. Like his father, Rajendra stayed away from politics and is working in the agriculture sector. Raj Bhavan officials declined to comment on the issue.
