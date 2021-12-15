Prayagraj Magh Mela-2022: Labourer feared drowned

A labourer engaged in the construction of a pontoon bridge ahead of Magh Mela-2022 drowned after he fell in Ganga while working on the banks of Sangam on Tuesday.

The water police and state disaster relief force (SDRF) teams were engaged in the search for the labourer, but he could not be found till reports last came in. The other labourers staged a protest over the incident.

According to reports, a group of labourers were engaged in the construction of Gangotri Shivala pontoon bridge.

A resident of Jhunsi area, Arun Nishad, 28, was among the labourers and was working on top of the bridge.

Suddenly, his foot slipped, and he fell into the river at around 9:30 am. Arun tried to come out but was swept away by the strong current of the river. Other labourers tried to rescue Arun but failed.

Water police and SDRF teams launched a search operation for finding Arun. Meanwhile, other labourers stopped the work and staged a protest demanding compensation to Arun’s kin. Senior officials reached the spot and pacified them. Water police in-charge Kadedeen Yadav said efforts are still underway to locate the labourer.

