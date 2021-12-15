Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Prayagraj Magh Mela-2022: Labourer feared drowned
lucknow news

Prayagraj Magh Mela-2022: Labourer feared drowned

The Prayagraj water police and state disaster relief force (SDRF) teams were engaged in the search for the labourer, but he could not be found till reports last came in
Search underway on a boat to trace the labourer in Ganga in Prayagraj on Tuesday. (HT photo)
Published on Dec 15, 2021 10:58 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

A labourer engaged in the construction of a pontoon bridge ahead of Magh Mela-2022 drowned after he fell in Ganga while working on the banks of Sangam on Tuesday.

The water police and state disaster relief force (SDRF) teams were engaged in the search for the labourer, but he could not be found till reports last came in. The other labourers staged a protest over the incident.

According to reports, a group of labourers were engaged in the construction of Gangotri Shivala pontoon bridge.

A resident of Jhunsi area, Arun Nishad, 28, was among the labourers and was working on top of the bridge.

Suddenly, his foot slipped, and he fell into the river at around 9:30 am. Arun tried to come out but was swept away by the strong current of the river. Other labourers tried to rescue Arun but failed.

Water police and SDRF teams launched a search operation for finding Arun. Meanwhile, other labourers stopped the work and staged a protest demanding compensation to Arun’s kin. Senior officials reached the spot and pacified them. Water police in-charge Kadedeen Yadav said efforts are still underway to locate the labourer.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron Cases
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session Live
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
Leena Nair
International Tea Day 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP