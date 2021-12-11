Prayagraj Magh Mela-2022: Untreated waste falling into Ganga, Yamuna to be stopped

Now all untreated waste from drains falling into the Ganga and the Yamuna rivers would be stopped and weekly sampling and testing of the water of these drains would be done thrice a week starting from January 1 next. This and many more important decisions were taken at a progress review meeting of the works of Magh Mela-2022 held under divisional commissioner Sanjay Goyal on Friday.

In the meeting, held at ICCC auditorium located in the Prayagraj Mela Authority office, it was decided that in an effort to maintain cleanliness of the rivers, necessary guidelines be given to the authorities concerned to prevent 100% discharge of untreated sewage into rivers.

“Besides, samples of the drain water would be collected and the same would be tested at labs of pollution control board and Ganga pollution control unit as the lab located at Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT) has limited resources,” the commissioner said.

“In order to stop erosion due to the strong currents of the Ganga in various places of the Mela area, the irrigation department has been asked to take necessary steps to check it,” he added.

While reviewing the works of public works department (PWD), the commissioner directed that as the pace of construction of pontoon bridges being built in the Mela area was slow, officers should ensure that bridge number 1 and 2, being built on Mahavir and Triveni Margs, were completed by December 15 and the other three bridges by December 25.

In view of pandemic and the necessary precautions to be taken thereof, the health department has been instructed to arrange sampling centres and ambulances in sufficient quantity. The department is also making arrangements for 15 sampling centres, 30 ambulances and about 11 vaccination centres for the annual mela this time.

For proper hyenine and cleanliness, it has been agreed to build 15,000 toilets in the mela area. Of these, there would be 1500 pre-fabricated steel toilets, 3,000 tent toilets, 300 urinals, 9,000 institutional toilets and 900 at government institutions.

For the devotees, authorities would be constructing at least 10 ghats stretching from Nagvasuki to Sangam. Because of these ghats, the numbers of devotees wishing to take a dip at Sangam would be diverted accordingly to avoid overcrowding.

It has been made clear to all that consumption of non-vegetarian food, liquor or use of any other type of intoxicant would remain strictly prohibited in the mela area. Likewise, obscene or vulgar dances or songs will also be prohibited.

Authorities have decided that like previous melas, there would be two central control rooms for lost and found camp. The entire mela area would be illuminated by several high-mast and proper lighting. Installing blower or heaters in the camps would be prohibited.

