Prayagraj: Magh Mela begins in Covid shadow

The 47-day religious congregation Magh Mela-2022 began in the shadow of Covid-19 with the first official bathing of Makar Sankranti at the Sangam ghats in Prayagraj on Friday.

Over 6.5 lakh pilgrims took the holy dip by 7pm, Mela officials said. The Magh Mela is an annual religious event unique to Prayagraj.

Devotees, who had started arriving in large numbers from Thursday onwards, continued to come all through the day, defying the winter chill and overcoming the fear of Covid-19 on Friday also.

Tight security measures were put in place to ensuring smooth conduct of the bathing.

“The bathing took place smoothly with no untoward incident being reported during the day,” said Magh Mela adhikari (officer) Sheshmani Pandey.

In view of the rush of devotees, traffic diversions were put in place at all the entry points of Prayagraj district.

Despite efforts and repeated appeals to the pilgrims to observe social distancing and wear facemasks to prevent the spread of Covid-19, most visitors were seen violating the set norms. However, the less than expected rush of pilgrims this time around eased the situation somewhat as the usual scene of pilgrims taking the dip shoulder-to-shoulder at the bathing ghats was not commonly visible.

All through the day, the ghats remained abuzz with pilgrims taking the dip and performing various rituals.

On Makar Sankranti, the sun transits into Capricorn marking the beginning of its northward journey (uttarayan) ushering in the auspicious period for Hindus, according to the faithful. Makar Sankranti bathing is the second most important snan during Magh Mela after Mauni Amavasya which falls on February 1 this year. The Magh Mela will end with Maha Shivratri snan (bathing) on March 1.

At the camps, the saints performed special rituals to celebrate Makar Sankranti. However, this time, announcements for following Covid-19 protocols dominated the sounds of bhajan and kirtans (religious songs). At the dozen entry points, pilgrims were allowed in only after thermal scanning. As many as 65,000 free facemasks were also distributed among the pilgrims.

Prayagraj divisional commissioner Sanjay Goyal, district Magistrate Sanjay Kumar Khatri and senior superintendent of police Ajay Kumar were seen personally issuing appeals to pilgrims to vacate ghats immediately after taking the dip to prevent crowding and wear facemasks.

As per the mela officials 1.5 lakh people had taken the dip till 10.30am. By 3pm, the count of pilgrims rose further, reaching around three lakh by 1pm. By 4.30pm, over 5.5 lakh pilgrims and by 7pm over 6.5 lakh had taken the holy dip, the Mela officials said.

The auspicious timing (muhurat) for the bathing commenced on Friday evening though people started taking the dip from sunrise as traditionally Makar Sankranti is observed on January 14, according to astrologers.

“The mahurat for the dip starts at 8.34pm on Friday. However, the best time for the dip and performing rituals would be from sunrise till 12.34pm on Saturday,” said Pt Diwakar Tripathi Purvanchali, director of Utthan Jyotish Sansthan, Prayagraj.

Owing to this, the pilgrims are expected to take the dip till late in to the night and all through the first half of the day on Saturday, he added.

Thousands of devotees and pilgrims braved the chill to take a holy dip in the Sangam even before daybreak. But with the sun rising, its warmth brought relief to pilgrims and the rush increased at the bathing ghats.

Hundreds of pilgrims from Deoria, Ballia, Jaunpur, Sitapur, Ayodhya and other districts sang devotional songs to the accompaniment of musical instruments like harmonium, cymbals, chimtas in the camps after midnight.

The first bathing of Magh Mela-2022 also marked commencement of the month-long Kalpwas in the mela area for Dandi Swamis and those coming from Mithila region as per tradition. Nearly 20,000 Kalpwasis began their month-long rigorous schedule of meditation and attending religious discourses. The remaining Kalpwasis will begin their kalpwas from Paush Purnima on January 19.

Besides Uttar Pradesh, devotees from other states, including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar and Chhattisgarh, are camping in the Magh Mela area for the month-long religious practice.

