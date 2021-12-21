Prayagraj: MNNIT inks MoU with Bengaluru’s ITI Ltd

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed between Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT), Allahabad, and ITI Limited, Bengaluru, on Tuesday in the presence of MNNIT director Prof Rajeev Tripathi and GM-HR MD Dwivedi of ITI Ltd. The ceremony was held online.

The MoU objectives include undertaking joint collaborative research projects in cutting edge technology, organising international workshops, conferences, training programmes, FDPs and certification-based courses etc, informed Prof Tripathi.

There will be an exchange of faculty members, students, research scholars, with students of MNNIT getting an opportunity for an internship at ITI Ltd, he added.

“Both, MNNIT and ITI Ltd will share their expertise and resources to carry out research and development in the emerging areas of technologies like 5G, IoT, AI, Robotics and optical communication systems. Also, a centre of excellence will be established for collaborative work and to train the trainers of ITI Ltd internal resource persons,” said the MNNIT director.

The exchange of MoU was attended by MNNIT’s Prof Geetika, dean (RGIA), Prof Rakesh Narain, Prof In-charge, training and placement, Prof RK Singh, dean Academics, Prof RK Nagaria, head, electronics and communication engineering department, Prof Rajesh Gupta, head, electrical engineering department and Prof Shivesh Sharma, officiating Registrar and Arun Prakash, nodal officer, MoU.

Those from ITI Ltd included Brig (retd) Girish Suri, GM-HR, Prakash Chandra Basak, AGM-HR, Harihar Singh, DGM-HR (Corporate)], Shashikant Pawar, DGM-HR (Corporate) among others.