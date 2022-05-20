Prayagraj: Now builders related to ex-MP Atiq Ahmad’s gang on ED radar

Some big builders are on the radar of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the money laundering case lodged against former MP and Mafiosi-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad. Investigations revealed transactions between the bank accounts of Atiq and some builders.

Although the reasons behind the transactions are still not clear, the builders are under the scanner of ED officials who may soon summon them for questioning.

It is worth mentioning that besides former MLAs Mukhtar Ansari and Vijay Mishra, ED is also investigating into properties of Atiq Ahmad which he has earned through illegal means. ED officials have started questioning his associates and henchmen. The officials are going through bank account details of Atiq, his kin and other documents of firms owned by him and his associates in a bid to learn about his movable and immovable assets.

ED officials found records of transactions with some big builders of the city. It came to the fore that they have transferred cash to the account of the former MP and some of his associates through different means. However, officials are still to clear the reasons behind the transactions and may soon summon the builders involved.

Earlier, ED officials questioned Atiq’s former associate and builder Zaid Khalid for several hours. On Wednesday, another of Atiq’s associates was called for questioning.

It is worth mentioning that many builders have been associated with Atiq and his gang for the past several years. Many work in partnership with Atiq and handle his investments while many land mafias also were patronised by the Atiq gang in return for profits from illegal real estate business.

Meanwhile, ED officials also questioned SHUATS vice-chancellor RB Lal in connection with a money laundering case registered in February 2021 against him and six of his kin. It was alleged that lands around the SHUATS were acquired fraudulently. The ED officials questioned the vice-chancellor about his source of income and his movable and immovable assets.

