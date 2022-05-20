Prayagraj: Now builders related to ex-MP Atiq Ahmad’s gang on ED radar
Some big builders are on the radar of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the money laundering case lodged against former MP and Mafiosi-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad. Investigations revealed transactions between the bank accounts of Atiq and some builders.
Although the reasons behind the transactions are still not clear, the builders are under the scanner of ED officials who may soon summon them for questioning.
It is worth mentioning that besides former MLAs Mukhtar Ansari and Vijay Mishra, ED is also investigating into properties of Atiq Ahmad which he has earned through illegal means. ED officials have started questioning his associates and henchmen. The officials are going through bank account details of Atiq, his kin and other documents of firms owned by him and his associates in a bid to learn about his movable and immovable assets.
ED officials found records of transactions with some big builders of the city. It came to the fore that they have transferred cash to the account of the former MP and some of his associates through different means. However, officials are still to clear the reasons behind the transactions and may soon summon the builders involved.
Earlier, ED officials questioned Atiq’s former associate and builder Zaid Khalid for several hours. On Wednesday, another of Atiq’s associates was called for questioning.
It is worth mentioning that many builders have been associated with Atiq and his gang for the past several years. Many work in partnership with Atiq and handle his investments while many land mafias also were patronised by the Atiq gang in return for profits from illegal real estate business.
BOX:
Meanwhile, ED officials also questioned SHUATS vice-chancellor RB Lal in connection with a money laundering case registered in February 2021 against him and six of his kin. It was alleged that lands around the SHUATS were acquired fraudulently. The ED officials questioned the vice-chancellor about his source of income and his movable and immovable assets.
-
Need for more debates before enactment of law: LS Speaker
LUCKNOW Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday stressed on the need for having more debates in the houses before enactment of any law and said even the people, for whose benefit a law is being made, should be spoken to before a law is made. Birla said parliament and legislatures are there to make law and lesser debates “are a cause of concern for us.”
-
CBI raids a warning for growing political alignments?
In 2017, when the central bureau of investigation raided Lalu Prasad-Rabri Devi's 10, Circular Road residence in Patna in connection with the railways IRCTC scam, it was Friday. Five years on, again on the same day, a team of CBI raided their official residence in connection with the 'land for job' scam in railways, which has the potential to alter political alignments in Bihar. The CBI has also got the testimony of a few candidates.
-
Bihar inks pact for solar power to Rajgir, Gaya towns
Bihar will achieve the unique distinction of being the first state in the country to provide 24x7 green power to its tourist towns of Rajgir and Bodh Gaya, as it inked a power sale agreement with the Solar Energy Corporation of India, a Central government PSU, on Friday to purchase 210 MW renewable hybrid energy for its Buddhist pilgrim towns, said state power officials.
-
Delhi: 42 dead in over 2,000 fire incidents in May so far. Here’s a list
During the entire month of May, 2021, the national capital witnessed 2,174 fire-related incidents, while 2,325 such incidents were reported during the same period, the year before. In May 2019, as many as 3,297 fire incidents were reported, Delhi Fire Services (DFS) data showed. As far as fatalities due to these incidents are concerned, in May last year, 41 people died, followed by 10 in May 2020, and 18 in May 2019.
-
Soon, all old, present records of Allahabad University students to be available online
Soon, students will be able to access all the old and present records of Allahabad University and its constituent colleges online. Now the authorities of AU have decided that educational records of all the students, be it former, present, or future would be uploaded online. For this, the university has registered itself with the National Academic Depository, officials said. This will also help the students in terms of the new national education policy-2020.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics