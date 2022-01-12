Prayagraj: People rush for vaccines, over 3.85 lakh inoculated in first 10 days of 2022

Rising number of Covid-19 cases in Prayagraj has resulted in a rise in a rush at the vaccination centres with people turning up in large numbers to get jabs and keep themselves safe from the coronavirus. District medical and health department officials said that the first 10 days of 2022 have witnessed more than 3.85 lakh corona vaccines doses being administered while 928 people have been found infected during this period—with a maximum of 220 fresh cases being found just on Monday (January 10). As of January 10 evening, the count of active Covid cases stood at 920.

Officials shared that that district started witnessing the emergence of fresh cases regularly from December 29, 2021. On December 29, six infected were found in the district while vaccination was administered to 29,500 individuals. On December 30, seven infected emerged while corona vaccines were administered to 32,154 persons. On December 31, 28,536 vaccines were administered, while five people were found to have been infected with the virus. On January 1 and 2, 2022, also the district saw 20 and 19 individuals respectively being found infected by the coronavirus. On January 1, vaccine doses were given to 14,305 persons while no vaccination was done on January 2 owing it to be a Sunday.

On January 3, 36,188 people got vaccinated while 14 were found infected. The number of people who got infected on January 4 and 5 remained at 31 and 136 respectively, while 38,767 and 59,567 respectively were administered the vaccine doses. On January 6, 70 people contracted the virus while 51,418 people got their vaccination doses. On January 7 and 8, 47,787 and 66,365 vaccine doses respectively were administered, while on these two days 118 and 163 persons respectively were found infected with the virus. On January 10 also, the district witnessed 220 new cases while the count of vaccinations administered touched 71,402—again the highest count for the day in the state.

“The enthusiasm for vaccination has been such that during the period from December 29, 2021, to January 8, 2022, the district administered 4,08,738 vaccine doses (3,85799 doses between January 1 and January 10, 2022) resulting in Prayagraj topping the state in terms of daily vaccination administered five times. On December 30, the maximum number of vaccines were administered in Prayagraj. After this, on January 3 to 6 and on January 8 and 10, the district again topped in vaccination in the state,” informed CMO-Prayagraj Dr Nanak Saran.

He considers vaccination to be the most important tool in the fight against corona. “By vaccination, we can prevent corona from becoming dangerous,” he stressed.

