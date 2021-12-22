Prayagraj police ‘Pahal’ bears fruit, large number of CCTVs installed in rural areas

Prayagraj police’s initiative ‘Pahal’ has started bearing results with several traders and individuals in rural areas showing keen interest in installing CCTV cameras at their establishments to keep a tab on crime incidents.

To note that besides installation of CCTV cameras under Smart City project, majority of traders and a large number of individuals have already installed CCTV cameras at their showrooms, shops and homes across the city areas.

The focus is laid on installation of CCTV cameras at customer service centres of different banks which operate at village bazars and town areas that are often targeted by miscreants and many incidents of loots with bank franchise managers have been frequently reported, said SSP Sarvshrestha Tripathi, the architect of the drive.

Tripathi said police have received massive help in identifying culprits and miscreants and cracking even blind cases due to available footages.

“However, markets and shops in rural areas still lack adequate numbers of CCTV cameras due to which police often remains clueless about cracking cases,” he said.

To solve this issue, the initiative ‘pahal’ was launched a few months back and after extensive campaigning over 150 traders in rural areas of trans-Yamuna and trans-Ganga have installed CCTV cameras with help of local cops.

On Wednesday, Industrial Area police helped installation of CCTV cameras at customer service centre at Rampur while on Tuesday such gadgets were installed at two bank franchise in Manda area.

Moreover, during the last few days many CCTV cameras were installed at hospitals, garment showrooms and even small business establishments in Koraon, Khiri, Tharwai and other areas of the district.

Tripathi said with people showing interest in installation of CCTV cameras in rural areas, police is receiving immense help in identifying suspects and miscreants who create trouble.

“Installation of CCTVs in rural areas will help in maintaining law and order and identification of trouble makers during upcoming assembly polls. The target of the drive is installation of maximum number of CCTV cameras in the district. The CCTV installation will help in evidence based policing and prosecution of culprits,” the SSP added.