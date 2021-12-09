Prayagraj police still to crack Phaphamau murders despite arrest of suspects

Despite arrests of named accused and three other suspects in the murders of four members of a dalit family in Phaphamau of trans-Ganga area of Prayagraj, police are yet to get any concrete evidence against any of them to establish their involvement in the sensational crime.

To note, bodies of a middle aged couple, their 25-year-old daughter and 10-year-old differently abled son were found at their house in Phaphamau area on November 24. Their kin had lodged FIR against 11 named persons of upper caste Thakur family following which they were arrested. However, police later arrested a 23-year-old labourer Pawan Saroj and claimed that he allegedly committed rape and murders as the young woman had repelled his advances.

The police had also arrested two youths Shashi Patel and his cousin Rajneesh Patel of neighbouring villages and claimed that Shashi was into a relationship with the woman and was in contact with her through chat. Despite being pressured for marriage by the woman, Shashi was reluctant to marry her as she was of a different caste.

The kin of the victims, however, have raised doubts on police theory and demanded fair investigations in the case.

Police officials are now laying stress on collecting scientific evidences to prove their involvement in the crime.

“The accused apparently used to send messages to the young woman and had deleted the chat history in their Whatsapp in a bid to destroy evidence, police said.

As no vital clues are available against them, police investigations now involve other suspects and angles.

Involvement of vagabond criminal gangs from outside the state have been found in earlier multiple murders in trans-Ganga and trans-Yamuna region. Police have busted a similar gang a few weeks back and claimed their involvement in brutal murders and rape. It is now suspected that remaining members of the gang may be involved in Phaphamau murders.

Police teams are continuously searching for clues in Phaphamau and surrounding region. During last two days, over a dozen persons were rounded up for questioning.

SP trans-Ganga Abhishek Agarwal said although police have arrested the named accused along with three suspects, the investigations were still underway.