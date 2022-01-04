Prayagraj police to probe if ex-MP Atiq Ahmad using phone inside Ahmedabad jail

Police are on the alert after it has come to fore that Prayagraj-based property dealer Zeeshan aka Janu was forced to talk to mafioso-turned-politician and former MP Atiq Ahmad, who is currently lodged in Ahmedabad Jail, over phone.

Police would now investigate whether Atiq was using phone inside jail and with whom he was in contact with in Prayagraj and then forward a report to senior officials.

In his FIR lodged against Atiq’s son Ali and his accomplices, property dealer Zeeshan aka Janu has claimed that Ali forced him to talk to his father on his phone on Friday. The person on the other side (Atiq) threatened Zeeshan to transfer his property in the name of Shaista Parveen (Atiq’s wife) or else give cash ₹5 crore as extortion. Atiq instructed Ali to assault Zeeshan when he refused to give in.

While police arrested two assailants Ali, Asaad and other accused are still at large.

SHO Kareli Anurag Sharma said investigation in this connection is being carried out and call details of Ali’s mobile were being scanned to check if any calls were made or received by any number from Gujarat.

Continuous raids were being carried out and more arrests will be made soon, the SHO added.

Shaista has denied involvement of Ali in the case and claimed that it was part of a conspiracy against her husband to defame him.

AIMIM leaders have also defended Atiq and his kin and claimed that the family was targeted as its members were expected to contest from different seats in upcoming polls on AIMIM ticket.

Two cases in which Atiq has been accused of abducting realtors and assaulting them at Deoria Jail is already pending. One of the case involving realtor Mohit Agarwal of Lucknow is now been investigated by CBI in which Atiq’s son Umar is absconding. Another case was lodged by builder Zaid Khalid of Bamrauli area of Prayagraj.

In both cases, it was alleged that the victims were abducted and taken to Deoria Jail where they were assaulted by Atiq and his aides and forced to transfer their properties in his name.