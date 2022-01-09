Prayagraj shivers amid sporadic showers, heavy cloud cover

With Sangam city recording 100% maximum and minimum humidity, chill or ‘Galan’ and extreme cold condition threw life out of gear on Saturday. The blue sky of the city was dominated by thick cloud cover which kept the denizens devoid of sunshine and with the maximum and minimum temperatures both remaining almost the same, residents continued to shiver all day through.

Weather experts predict conditions to remain the same for the next 24 hours.

The temperature remained almost the same as compared to Friday as there was a difference of just two degrees in terms of maximum temperature while the minimum remained almost the same.

The maximum temperature, as recorded on Friday was 17.5 degrees Celsius and it increased to 19.5 degree Celsius on Saturday. Likewise, the minimum temperature on Friday was 14.4 degree Celsius and on Saturday, the minimum temperature was 14.9 degree Celsius. The city also received 0.4 millimetres of scanty rainfall.

Although, the cloud cover did give way to a glimpse of sunshine around noon the same was for a brief spell with high dew content in the atmosphere that resulted in ‘Galan’, a condition wherein there is high humidity in the air adding cold waves with a breeze.

With the chilly conditions continuing, the city roads witnessed the thin attendance of commuters and vehicles. Even the local parks saw very less attendance of youngsters and kids who too remained cautious against the conditions. Different crossings of the city witnessed locals sitting around bonfires while many others opted for hot tea from roadside vendors.

Meanwhile, the weather experts have predicted no respite from the prevailing chilly conditions. “The winds, coming from Himalayan foothills are too strong and a couple of days without fog would soon be replaced with bright sunshine only to invite chilly conditions by next week,” said Prof AR Siddiqui, a weather expert and head of the Department of Geography, Allahabad University.