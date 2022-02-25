Prayagraj: STF also roped in to arrest ex-MP Atiq’s absconding son Ali

After declaring a reward on former MP Atiq Ahmad’s son Ali and his six aides, police have enhanced efforts to trace and arrest them. Now STF teams have been called in to arrest Ali, who will work in coordination with the local police. Recently police have carried out raids and seized two cars which are registered in name of Ali’s aides.

Ali and his aides have assaulted a property dealer Zeeshan aka Janu at his farmhouse in the Ainuddinpur area on December 31, last year. On Zeeshan’s complaint, an FIR was lodged against Ali and his accomplices. Two of them identified were arrested while Ali and others Mohammad Asaad, Arif Kachhauli, Sanjay Singh, Kullu, Aman and Imran are still at large.

On Tuesday, police carried out raids in Chakia on a tip-off about Ali’s presence at a house. The police team seized two cars and took them to Khuldabad police station. One of the cars belonged to one Khalid Zafar while another is of Akil Ahmad. However, no one turned up at the police station to get the vehicles released.

Circle Officer STF DSP Navendu Kumar said teams have been formed for the arrest of Ali and the other accused.