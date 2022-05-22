Prayagraj: Sub-inspector arrested for harassing, assaulting woman constable

A sub-inspector has been arrested and sent to jail on charges of harassing and issuing threats to a woman police constable posted at Georgetown police station of Prayagraj. On the complaint of the woman cop, an FIR has been lodged for harassment, assault, issuing threats and SC/ST Act against the accused sub-inspector Mahesh Chandra Nishad and he was arrested on Saturday, police officials said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the complaint given by the woman constable, the SI Mahesh Chandra Nishad tried to get close to her during his posting at Georgetown police station between 2019 and 2022. He gifted shoes to the woman constable. However, she refused to accept the gift and went to his official quarters near the Allahpur police outpost to return it. However, SI Nishad called her inside and tried to rape her. The woman constable somehow managed to rescue herself and threatened to lodge a complaint against him.

SI Mahesh Nishad then apologized and promised not to harass her again. However, Nishad continued calling the complainant following which she made a complaint to SI’s wife.

Meanwhile, the SI Nishad was sent to police lines. On May 19, Nishad called the woman constable and informed her that his wife has threatened to kill her. The woman constable then called his wife but she used foul language against her. The constable further alleged that sub-inspector Mahesh Nishad then called her to his quarter for a compromise where he assaulted her and even tried to strangulate her.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SSP Ajay Kumar said taking serious note of the complaint, an FIR was lodged against the sub-inspector at Georgetown police station. A police team arrested him immediately and sent him to jail, he added.

SI Mahesh Yadav was among the policemen who were suspended for showing negligence in the rape case lodged by a woman against an assistant professor. Mahesh Chandra rejoined duty and was presently attached to police lines.