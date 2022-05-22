Prayagraj: Sub-inspector arrested for harassing, assaulting woman constable
A sub-inspector has been arrested and sent to jail on charges of harassing and issuing threats to a woman police constable posted at Georgetown police station of Prayagraj. On the complaint of the woman cop, an FIR has been lodged for harassment, assault, issuing threats and SC/ST Act against the accused sub-inspector Mahesh Chandra Nishad and he was arrested on Saturday, police officials said.
As per the complaint given by the woman constable, the SI Mahesh Chandra Nishad tried to get close to her during his posting at Georgetown police station between 2019 and 2022. He gifted shoes to the woman constable. However, she refused to accept the gift and went to his official quarters near the Allahpur police outpost to return it. However, SI Nishad called her inside and tried to rape her. The woman constable somehow managed to rescue herself and threatened to lodge a complaint against him.
SI Mahesh Nishad then apologized and promised not to harass her again. However, Nishad continued calling the complainant following which she made a complaint to SI’s wife.
Meanwhile, the SI Nishad was sent to police lines. On May 19, Nishad called the woman constable and informed her that his wife has threatened to kill her. The woman constable then called his wife but she used foul language against her. The constable further alleged that sub-inspector Mahesh Nishad then called her to his quarter for a compromise where he assaulted her and even tried to strangulate her.
SSP Ajay Kumar said taking serious note of the complaint, an FIR was lodged against the sub-inspector at Georgetown police station. A police team arrested him immediately and sent him to jail, he added.
SI Mahesh Yadav was among the policemen who were suspended for showing negligence in the rape case lodged by a woman against an assistant professor. Mahesh Chandra rejoined duty and was presently attached to police lines.
-
8 killed, three injured as SUV rams into parked truck in Siddarthnagar district
Eight people were killed while three others were critically injured on Sunday as a sport utility vehicle (SUV) carrying 11 persons collided with a roadside parked truck on the national highway 28 in Siddharthnagar district, said senior police officials. “He has expressed deep condolences on the loss of lives in the Siddharthnagar road accident,” said Chief minister Yogi Adityanath office in a tweet. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also expressed his condolences over the loss of lives.
-
Young & old join hands in battle against air pollution
Uttar Pradesh chapter of Lung Care Foundation organised an awareness drive, 'SHAPE UP', with the support of the Lucknow municipal corporation authorities near Mithaiwala Chauraha in Gomti Nagar on Sunday morning. The drive was organised under the direction of Dr AP Maheshwari, patron, LCF and former DG CRPF, Dr Arvind, pulmonary head of Medanta, and Rajiv Khurana. Over 200 people joined in, making it a more significant public movement.
-
Mobile of KGMU doctor’s wife hacked
The mobile phone of a King George Medical University doctor's wife was hacked by an unknown user and messages were sent to Dr Avinash Agarwal, the resident of KGMU faculty flats on Jagat Narain Road in Wazirganj's contacts seeking financial help on Thursday, said senior police officials here on Sunday. Dr Agarwal mentioned in the FIR that the unknown mobile user hacked her wife's mobile following which the incoming calls to her number were blocked. He said the WhatsApp instant messaging applications of her number were also blocked.
-
Army recruitment scam accused held in Bihar
UP anti-terror squad on Saturday arrested a wanted accused, suspected to have been recruited to Gorkha regiments of Indian army through forged documents in 2015-16, from Bihar, said senior ATS officials here on Sunday. They said the racket involved in getting recruitment of Nepali nationals using force domicile certificates and identity proofs was unearthed after the mastermind behind a recruitment racket Chandra Bahadur Khatri by the UP ATS in October 2017.
-
Prayagraj: Tech-savvy vehicle lifter gang busted, six held
Joint teams of Civil Lines and Colonelganj police arrested six members of the gang and recovered two dozen stolen motorcycles from their possession worth over ₹20 lakh, officials said. Civil Lines police first detained Arjun Singh of Koraon, Indra Bahadur Pal and Vijay and recovered 15 stolen bikes. Nine more bikes were recovered among which 6 were found from Manish Kumar of Industrial Area automobile workshop in the Naini area.
