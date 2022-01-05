Prayagraj: Suspended Excise cop, aides arrested in Kydganj murder case

In a major breakthrough, Prayagraj police have arrested the suspended Excise department constable Vimlesh Pandey and his two accomplices accused of gunning down a man and injuring his brother and two others in the Kydganj area on Thursday night. A cash reward of ₹25,000 was declared on the arrest of the accused. The licensed firearm used in the crime has also been recovered from the accused, police said.

According to reports, hailing from the Karchhana area, Vimlesh Pandey and his two aides Satish and Lali had a scuffle with brothers Vishal aka Rajan and Sandeep on December 30. After an argument, Vimlesh opened fire on them resulting in bullet injuries to the duo along with two other persons. Vishal later died at SRN hospital while undergoing treatment, police shared.

A named FIR was lodged against Vimlesh and his aides but they were at large. Traders in the Kydganj area had even staged a protest and taken out a march demanding the early arrest of the accused.

Many police teams including the crime branch were pressed into service to arrest the accused and a cash reward of ₹25000 each was declared on them.

SP City Dinesh Kumar Singh said the three accused including Vimlesh have been arrested and are being questioned further.