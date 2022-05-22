Prayagraj: Tech-savvy vehicle lifter gang busted, six held

Tech-savvy gangs are not only duping people online but are also using their technical knowledge for forging documents. Prayagraj police busted a gang of vehicle lifters whose kingpin ‘Tiger’ used to edit details of registration documents of stolen motorcycles through a special app for selling them to their customers. Joint teams of Civil Lines and Colonelganj police arrested six members of the gang and recovered two dozen stolen motorcycles from their possession worth over ₹20 lakh, officials said.

A cash reward of ₹25,000 each to Civil Lines and Colonelganj police was declared by SSP.

SSP Ajay Kumar said the arrested gang members were identified as the kingpin of the gang Vivek Kumar Pal aka Tiger of Manda area, Indra Bahadur Pal, Vijay Kumar Bind of Meja, Arjun Singh of Koraon, Manish Kumar of Industrial Area and Dharmendra Bind of Manda.

Civil Lines police first detained Arjun, Indra Bahadur and Vijay and recovered 15 stolen bikes. On their confession, police teams nabbed Vivek, Manish and Dharmendra while they had come to the Colonelganj area for selling bikes. Nine more bikes were recovered among which 6 were found from Manish’s automobile workshop in the Naini area.

A laptop, a printer, registration documents, fake Aadhar cards etc were recovered from Vivek Pal, the gang’s kingpin.

Interrogation from 22-year-old Vivek aka Tiger revealed that he was pursuing BSc from a college. Vivek and Manish used to steal motorcycles from different parts of the district. Vivek then used a special app ‘pixel lab’ to upload registration documents of stolen vehicles and edit their details. The forged documents were used to sell motorcycles. The other members of the gang used to help them and search for customers. The stolen bikes were usually sold to people in rural areas for ₹25,000 to ₹30,000.

An FIR under relevant sections of IPC has been registered against the gang members at Civil Lines and Colonelganj police station, SSP added.