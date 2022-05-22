Prayagraj: Tech-savvy vehicle lifter gang busted, six held
Tech-savvy gangs are not only duping people online but are also using their technical knowledge for forging documents. Prayagraj police busted a gang of vehicle lifters whose kingpin ‘Tiger’ used to edit details of registration documents of stolen motorcycles through a special app for selling them to their customers. Joint teams of Civil Lines and Colonelganj police arrested six members of the gang and recovered two dozen stolen motorcycles from their possession worth over ₹20 lakh, officials said.
A cash reward of ₹25,000 each to Civil Lines and Colonelganj police was declared by SSP.
SSP Ajay Kumar said the arrested gang members were identified as the kingpin of the gang Vivek Kumar Pal aka Tiger of Manda area, Indra Bahadur Pal, Vijay Kumar Bind of Meja, Arjun Singh of Koraon, Manish Kumar of Industrial Area and Dharmendra Bind of Manda.
Civil Lines police first detained Arjun, Indra Bahadur and Vijay and recovered 15 stolen bikes. On their confession, police teams nabbed Vivek, Manish and Dharmendra while they had come to the Colonelganj area for selling bikes. Nine more bikes were recovered among which 6 were found from Manish’s automobile workshop in the Naini area.
A laptop, a printer, registration documents, fake Aadhar cards etc were recovered from Vivek Pal, the gang’s kingpin.
Interrogation from 22-year-old Vivek aka Tiger revealed that he was pursuing BSc from a college. Vivek and Manish used to steal motorcycles from different parts of the district. Vivek then used a special app ‘pixel lab’ to upload registration documents of stolen vehicles and edit their details. The forged documents were used to sell motorcycles. The other members of the gang used to help them and search for customers. The stolen bikes were usually sold to people in rural areas for ₹25,000 to ₹30,000.
An FIR under relevant sections of IPC has been registered against the gang members at Civil Lines and Colonelganj police station, SSP added.
-
Noida man performed ‘Ajay Devgn-like’ car stunt, arrested by police
The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police announced on Sunday they have arrested a man who was seen on a video performing a stunt on a road in Noida. “Sector 113 police arrested a youth for performing dangerous stunts on cars and bikes. The vehicles used in stunts were seized as well,” Police Commissionerate, Gautam Buddh Nagar, informed on its Twitter handle.
-
Chandigarh Sector 33 health centre’s SMO moved to GMSH-16
A day after UT health secretary Yashpal Garg ordered the transfer of the senior medical officer (SMO) at the Health and Wellness Centre, Sector 33, the officer was moved to Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, with immediate effect on Sunday. As per government rules, senior medical officers are posted at civil hospitals or district hospitals while the HWCs are handled by medical officers.
-
Removed from post, Rubina Khanum resigns from Samajwadi Party
A day after being removed from Rubina's post of city unit president of Mahila Sabha, Aligarh, Rubina Khanum resigned from the primary membership of the Samajwadi Party for not being allowed to speak in 'national interest'. Known for her controversial statements, Khanum had recently spoken on Gyanvapi Mosque issue in Varanasi. I could not have expected more from Samajwadi Party. “She is free to leave the party as it does not matter,” added the district unit president for SP, Aligarh, Girish Yadav.
-
Daduwal derailing efforts of getting Sikh prisoners released: SGPC members
AMRITSAR Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee members on Sunday accused Sikh preacher and president of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (ad hoc) Baljit Singh Daduwal of derailing the joint efforts of getting Sikh prisoners lodged in various Indian jails released. Daduwal on Thursday submitted a letter to SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami seeking expulsion of the Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal from the panel constituted to pursue the release of Sikh prisoners.
-
Raj Thackeray urges PM Modi to bring in Uniform Civil Code during Pune rally
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray, on Sunday, said that he postponed his proposed Ayodhya visit as it was a “trap” laid out against him. He also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring the Uniform Civil Code at the earliest and law on population control. Addressing a public meeting in Pune on Sunday, Thackeray said those who were against his visit were trying to trap him in a legal battle.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics