Prayagraj to soon have 183 smart bus-queue centres

Commuters of Sangam city, who often face problems in catching city buses, can heave a sigh of relief as under the Smart City Project, the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA), would soon be constructing bus-queue centres (bus stops) at 183 sites across the city, informed officials.

The bus stops will be equipped with free WiFi, smart screens showing the position of each bus plying on the route and CCTV cameras. These stops would also be linked to integrated command and control centre (ICCC), which would enable their direct and round-the-clock monitoring, they add.

The advantage of these modern bus-queue centres would be that the city buses will pick and drop passengers only at these designated stops, unlike the present system wherein buses stop anywhere on the road leading to traffic jams.

“PDA, which is executing this ambitious project, would be taking up the project in two phases. A few of these bus stops have already been constructed on some routes, while work for others would be completed soon. Once the entire work would get completed, we would be fitting the CCTV cameras, LCD information boards and integrating these bus stops with the ICCC”, said Arvind Kumar Chauhan, vice-chairman of PDA.

He further informed that these modern bus stops, which would perhaps be one-of-its-kind in the entire state, will also have free WiFi connectivity for the commuters. Along with this, CCTV cameras will be installed for the safety of women, and passengers. The activities at these bus stops would be monitored 24 hours. Moreover, these stops would have information boards that would inform the position of the bus in real-time.

A survey for constructing these bus stops in the second phase has begun, and authorities are identifying the probable sites.

Around 560 buses of the state roadways are plying in Prayagraj district, out of which 120 are city buses. Besides, the city also has 25 electric buses, which are plying on two major routes. Around 30,000 to 40,000 passengers travel by bus daily.

