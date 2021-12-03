Prayagraj: Two new suspects detained in connection with Phaphamau rape, murders

A few days after the arrest of a 23-year-old youth in connection with the brutal murder of four members of a dalit family and rape of the 25-year-old victim, police have detained two youths, who are now believed to be the prime suspects in the case. The arrested youths are cousins and are being questioned by police teams.

One of the accused was in contact with the woman and killed her as she was pressuring him for marriage, police said.

According to police sources, the prime suspect Shashi Patel was in regular contact with the woman. The woman even reached his house to pressurise him for marriage and threatened to disclose their relationship to his kin. She even issued a threat to approach the police if he refuses to marry her. The suspect and his cousin killed the woman to get rid of her. However, police officials are collecting concrete evidence against the two suspects before disclosing the workout.

As per the investigations till now, Shashi Patel is a resident of Phapahmau, while his cousin Rajneesh lives in the Soroan area. Shashi met the woman at a coaching institute, and the duo exchanged mobile numbers and was in contact through calls and chatting on the mobile phone. Later, Shashi went to Delhi for a job and had a scuffle with the woman as she wanted to marry him. Shashi belonged to a different caste and was reluctant to marry her and wanted to get rid of her. He contacted his cousin Rajneesh and planned to kill the woman.

As per the plan, Shashi came to Prayagraj and left his mobile in Delhi on November 21. Here, he met his cousin Rajneesh at Shantipuram, where they arranged for an iron rod. The duo entered the woman’s house late in the night and killed her parents while in their sleep. They then killed the woman’s brother and then raped and murdered the woman in the last. The woman was raped by only one of the youths.

Police said that Shashi used to call and chat through Whatsapp and asked the woman to delete the chat history. Shashi called her on November 18 for the last time and assured her that he would marry her. After that Shashi did not make any calls and left his mobile in Delhi to avoid suspicion. He also asked his cousin to leave his mobile at home. After committing the murders, Shashi went to Kanpur and returned to Delhi via bus, while Rajneesh threw the rod in a drain before returning home.

After the arrest of Pawan Saroj, the duo was convinced that they were safe. However, they came under suspicion after the recovery of deleted Whatsapp chats on the woman’s mobile. Police first traced Shashi and then detained Rajneesh for questioning.

SSP Sarvshrestha Tripathi said suspects have been detained for questioning after receiving vital clues against them. However, other scientific evidence like fingerprints, call records etc…, are being gathered. Investigations in this direction were still underway, he added.

It is worth mentioning that a 50-year-old man, his 47-year-old wife, 25-year-old daughter and 10-year-old differently-abled son was found murdered at their house in the Phaphamau area. An autopsy report suggested that the woman was raped before being killed. On the complaint of victims’ kin, police lodged an FIR against 11 persons with whom the family was locked in a property dispute and arrested 10 of them. However, police later arrested a 23-year-old labourer Pawan Kumar Saroj and claimed that he killed the woman and her family with some of his aides as she repelled her advances. The woman’s kin have raised doubts on police claims.

