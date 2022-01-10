Prayagraj: Woman ‘assaulted’ for objecting to cruelty on dog

A 30-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted by two youths after she confronted them for thrashing a stray dog sitting on their doorstep in Kareli area of Prayagraj, police said. Alisha Jamal, who lives with her aged father in Karamat Ki Chowki area, in her complaint to Kareli police alleged that two youths in her neighbourhood were in habit of thrashing dogs and other animals.

She further alleged that on Saturday too, they were again attacking a dog when she raised an objection. The youths then allegedly assaulted Alisha and even tried to tear her clothes. Alisha also alleged that she was assaulted on earlier occasions too by the accused for protecting and feeding dogs.

A complaint had been received and further probe into the incident was under way, said station house officer (SHO), Kareli, Anurag Sharma. He added that further action will be taken after the investigation.