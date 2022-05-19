Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Prayagraj: Woman held for paramour’s murder
lucknow news

Prayagraj: Woman held for paramour’s murder

A woman was arrested by the Shankargarh police in connection with the murder of a 20-year-old youth in September 2021. The woman, her husband, and her friend are accused of poisoning the youth.
Investigations revealed that Pratyush was in an illicit affair with the woman. (FOR REPRESENTATION PURPOSE)
Updated on May 19, 2022 10:23 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

Shankargarh police arrested a woman in connection with murder of a 20-year-old youth in September 2021. The youth was allegedly poisoned by the woman, her husband and his friend. The other two accused were arrested earlier, police said.

SHO Shankargarh police station Manoj Kumar Singh said following a tip-off police team including women cops arrested the 25-year-old woman, a resident of Shankargarh area on Thursday. She was wanted in connection with murder of 20-year-old Pratyush Shukla. Investigations revealed that Pratyush was in an illicit affair with the woman. However, her husband Sushil Kumar Pandey came to know of the affair. With his wife’s help Sushil called Pratyush to his home and poisoned him.

Pratyesh’s father lodged an FIR in this connection. FSL report later confirmed that the youth died of poisoning. Sushil and another of his accomplice Hemraj aka Jadugar were arrested earlier but Sushil’s wife was on the run, SHO added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP