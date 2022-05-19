Prayagraj: Woman held for paramour’s murder

Shankargarh police arrested a woman in connection with murder of a 20-year-old youth in September 2021. The youth was allegedly poisoned by the woman, her husband and his friend. The other two accused were arrested earlier, police said.

SHO Shankargarh police station Manoj Kumar Singh said following a tip-off police team including women cops arrested the 25-year-old woman, a resident of Shankargarh area on Thursday. She was wanted in connection with murder of 20-year-old Pratyush Shukla. Investigations revealed that Pratyush was in an illicit affair with the woman. However, her husband Sushil Kumar Pandey came to know of the affair. With his wife’s help Sushil called Pratyush to his home and poisoned him.

Pratyesh’s father lodged an FIR in this connection. FSL report later confirmed that the youth died of poisoning. Sushil and another of his accomplice Hemraj aka Jadugar were arrested earlier but Sushil’s wife was on the run, SHO added.