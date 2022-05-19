Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Prayagraj: Woman held for paramour’s murder
lucknow news

Prayagraj: Woman held for paramour’s murder

A woman was arrested by the Shankargarh police in connection with the murder of a 20-year-old youth in September 2021. The woman, her husband, and her friend are accused of poisoning the youth.
Investigations revealed that Pratyush was in an illicit affair with the woman. (FOR REPRESENTATION PURPOSE)
Investigations revealed that Pratyush was in an illicit affair with the woman. (FOR REPRESENTATION PURPOSE)
Updated on May 19, 2022 10:23 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

Shankargarh police arrested a woman in connection with murder of a 20-year-old youth in September 2021. The youth was allegedly poisoned by the woman, her husband and his friend. The other two accused were arrested earlier, police said.

SHO Shankargarh police station Manoj Kumar Singh said following a tip-off police team including women cops arrested the 25-year-old woman, a resident of Shankargarh area on Thursday. She was wanted in connection with murder of 20-year-old Pratyush Shukla. Investigations revealed that Pratyush was in an illicit affair with the woman. However, her husband Sushil Kumar Pandey came to know of the affair. With his wife’s help Sushil called Pratyush to his home and poisoned him.

Pratyesh’s father lodged an FIR in this connection. FSL report later confirmed that the youth died of poisoning. Sushil and another of his accomplice Hemraj aka Jadugar were arrested earlier but Sushil’s wife was on the run, SHO added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Praful Kamal, special secretary, state government, had on May 14, issued an order directing all district magistrates (DMs) to take action against lawyers who were involved in activities creating lawlessness in district courts. (Pic for representation)

    Lawyers in UP to boycott work today

    LUCKNOW Lawyers across the state will boycott work on Friday on a call given by the Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh in protest against the language used in a letter issued by the additional chief secretary (home) of the state government in connection with security on court campuses. The letter referred to incidents of manhandling and ensuring security on court campuses.

  • Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar HT File Photo

    OBC quota: Expecting empirical data in June, says Ajit Pawar

    The state government is expecting a report on the empirical data elucidating the political backwardness of the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) from the dedicated commission in June, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday said and added they would approach the Supreme Court with the report, requesting it to restore the quota. Pawar also expressed the hope that the apex court would give a positive verdict on the OBC reservation in the local bodies.

  • One person was killed after the fire at Vishvesvaraya Bhawan on May 11. (HT File Photo/Santosh Kumar)

    Fire breaks out at Patna’s Vishvesvaraya Bhawan; 2nd in 9 days

    A fire broke out at Patna's Vishvesvaraya Bhawan late on Thursday, the second time within nine days, police said adding that three fire tenders already parked at the Bhawan immediately brought the fire under control and doused the flames. This time, the blaze was reported on the sixth floor of the building. However, no casualties have been reported so far in the incident. People raised an alarm after they noticed smoke billowing from the building.

  • Nikhil Bhamre, who was arrested in Nashik for allegedly posting derogatory comments on Sharad Pawar, was produced before a Thane court on Thursday. Praful Gangurde/HT Photo

    Two years later, Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale arrested in atrocities case

    More than two years after Chitale was booked under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for allegedly posting derogatory comments on Buddhism, the Rabale police on Thursday arrested Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale. A resident of Ghansoli and a final-year law student, Swapnil Jagtap then alleged that he had received a screenshot on WhatsApp about Chitale's Facebook post on March 1, 2020, and comments below it by one Suraj Shinde.

  • The NASI now has 1,856 fellows from all parts of the country. Of these, 250 are women scientists and researchers amounting to over 12%. (File photo)

    Women scientists excelling in science & technology in country: NASI records

    Efforts by one of the top scientific institutions of the country—National Academy of Sciences, India — to increase participation of women in the field of science and technology have started to pay off now. Neeraj Kumar, executive secretary, NASI, Prayagraj said the institution gives fellowship to just around 50 scientists every year who are selected by top scientists of the country. The Prayagraj academy, founded in 1930, is the oldest of all Indian science academies.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 19, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out