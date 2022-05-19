Prayagraj: Woman held for paramour’s murder
Shankargarh police arrested a woman in connection with murder of a 20-year-old youth in September 2021. The youth was allegedly poisoned by the woman, her husband and his friend. The other two accused were arrested earlier, police said.
SHO Shankargarh police station Manoj Kumar Singh said following a tip-off police team including women cops arrested the 25-year-old woman, a resident of Shankargarh area on Thursday. She was wanted in connection with murder of 20-year-old Pratyush Shukla. Investigations revealed that Pratyush was in an illicit affair with the woman. However, her husband Sushil Kumar Pandey came to know of the affair. With his wife’s help Sushil called Pratyush to his home and poisoned him.
Pratyesh’s father lodged an FIR in this connection. FSL report later confirmed that the youth died of poisoning. Sushil and another of his accomplice Hemraj aka Jadugar were arrested earlier but Sushil’s wife was on the run, SHO added.
Lawyers in UP to boycott work today
LUCKNOW Lawyers across the state will boycott work on Friday on a call given by the Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh in protest against the language used in a letter issued by the additional chief secretary (home) of the state government in connection with security on court campuses. The letter referred to incidents of manhandling and ensuring security on court campuses.
OBC quota: Expecting empirical data in June, says Ajit Pawar
The state government is expecting a report on the empirical data elucidating the political backwardness of the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) from the dedicated commission in June, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday said and added they would approach the Supreme Court with the report, requesting it to restore the quota. Pawar also expressed the hope that the apex court would give a positive verdict on the OBC reservation in the local bodies.
Fire breaks out at Patna’s Vishvesvaraya Bhawan; 2nd in 9 days
A fire broke out at Patna's Vishvesvaraya Bhawan late on Thursday, the second time within nine days, police said adding that three fire tenders already parked at the Bhawan immediately brought the fire under control and doused the flames. This time, the blaze was reported on the sixth floor of the building. However, no casualties have been reported so far in the incident. People raised an alarm after they noticed smoke billowing from the building.
Two years later, Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale arrested in atrocities case
More than two years after Chitale was booked under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for allegedly posting derogatory comments on Buddhism, the Rabale police on Thursday arrested Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale. A resident of Ghansoli and a final-year law student, Swapnil Jagtap then alleged that he had received a screenshot on WhatsApp about Chitale's Facebook post on March 1, 2020, and comments below it by one Suraj Shinde.
Women scientists excelling in science & technology in country: NASI records
Efforts by one of the top scientific institutions of the country—National Academy of Sciences, India — to increase participation of women in the field of science and technology have started to pay off now. Neeraj Kumar, executive secretary, NASI, Prayagraj said the institution gives fellowship to just around 50 scientists every year who are selected by top scientists of the country. The Prayagraj academy, founded in 1930, is the oldest of all Indian science academies.
