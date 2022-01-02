Prayagraj’s Rajju Bhaiya Univ to hold fourth convocation on Jan 4

Fourth convocation ceremony of Prof Rajendra Singh (Rajju Bhaiya) State University (PRSU), Prayagraj, will be held on January 4 (Tuesday), said varsity officials. Former University Grants Commission chairman prof Dhirendra Pal Singh will be the chief guest on the occasion while deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma will be the special guest. UP governor and chancellor Anandiben Patel will preside over the function, said PRSU vice chancellor Dr Akhilesh Kumar Singh.

During the ceremony, Akash Kumar Kamal, a resident of Mandhana Kalyanpur in Kanpur city and a student of BSc (agriculture) at Kulbhaskar Ashram PG College will be awarded the Chancellor’s Gold Medal, he said. Besides, the Gulati Gold Medal will be awarded to Vaishnavi Agarwal, a resident of Sethia Mohalla, ward number 14 of Lalgopalganj, Prayagraj who is a BBA student of United Institute of Management at Naini and Gauri Srivastava of ward number 10 of Handia, Prayagraj, who is a student of BCA at Urmila Devi Degree College, Baraut, he added.

University’s public relations officer Avinash Kumar Srivastava said the ceremony will begin at 11am on the university campus at Naini. In the convocation ceremony, a total of 132 meritorious students will be awarded different medals for 2020-21 session, he added. The total medals that would be awarded during the ceremony include 47 gold, 44 silver and 44 bronze. “The medal winners this time include 77 males and 57 females,” Srivastava said.

