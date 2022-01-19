Prayaraj’s elusive serial fake bomb planter gets active again

The elusive serial fake bomb planter, who has placed several fake IEDs (improvised explosive device) in trans-Yamuna area of Prayagraj from time to time in the past six years, has become active once again, police said.

The accused had placed fake IEDs at different places in trans-Yamuna and once even at Minto Park in the city area between 2016 and 2017. The man apparently went dormant for around four years and become active again when he placed fake bombs in Naini, Meja and Manda area during the last one week, SP trans-Yamuna Saurabh Dixit said.

Dixit said the person leaves a letter in poor English with each fake bomb.

While most of the fake bombs were placed at railway stations, railway under bridges or foot over bridge in Meja and Karchhana in one such incident the device was found near a temple in Khiri area.

Police had rounded up some suspects for questioning but none of them were found involved. Police took a sigh of relief after such incidents stopped all of a sudden following which the search was called off.

But the man became active once again in the last one week during which he placed fake bombs under railway underpass resulting in delay of trains on the concerned routes.

The person makes fake bombs using bottles, plastic boxes, wires, red tapes, clocks and has even used wooden sticks and even a corn.

Police said in the letter the man issues threats to railway officials and demands hefty cash.

However, in two letters found in Naini and Minto Park, he had also issued threats to authorities of ALSTOM company in Naini area and demanded large amounts from them.

Based on the letters, police suspect that the person may be related to railways and ALSTOM company in some or the other way and has some old grudge with the authorities there.

Dixit said a list of suspects has been prepared and they were being questioned.

Ruling out possibility of the culprit’s alignment with any organisation or any particular ideology, Dixit said the man might be suffering from some kind of mental disorder.

“Police teams are working continuously to identify the man and are taking help of surveillance and available CCTV footages. Once caught, strict action will be ensured against him,” he added.