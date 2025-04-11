Pregnant woman found murdered in housein Barabanki

A 27-year-old pregnant woman was found murdered, with her throat slit, at her house in a Barabanki village on Friday morning, police said, suspecting the role of some familiar person. For representation only. (Sourced)

Barabanki additional superintendent of police (ASP), South, Akhilesh Narain Singh, told reporters that the victim, Raj Kumari, lived with her husband Suraj Lal in a two-room house in Semrawa village under Kothi police station limits. He said the woman was expecting her first child and she was alone in the house when the incident took place on Friday morning. Suraj Lal had gone to Barabanki town early in the morning in search of work, but returned early after failing to find any, Singh said.

The ASP said Suraj Lal returned home and found the door wide open. As he entered the house, he found his wife’s blood-soaked body lying on the floor in a room. He said the police reached the scene immediately after being informed about the incident, and the dog squad and forensic team were also pressed into service.

According to the ASP, primary examination of the body suggested that the woman’s throat was slit with some sharp-edged weapon, and there were signs of the victim offering resistance as the floor was strewn with objects.

Singh said the police as well as locals initially suspected it to be a case of murder for loot, but the woman’s ornaments and other belongings were found intact. He added that the accused did not take away valuables, hinting at some personal enmity as the motive for murder. Moreover, as there were no signs of forced entry into the house, the accused could be someone familiar with the woman, he emphasised.