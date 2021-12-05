Premature release of convicts: UP govt scrutinising details, seeking legal opinion

The state government is going through the details of all 103 prisoners for whom the Supreme Court has asked the government whether its policy of 2018 on the premature release of convicts serving life sentence can be applied retrospectively in the wake of some amendments made to it in July this year.

The state government is also seeking legal opinion from the office of the advocate general on the issue. Around 103 prisoners from Uttar Pradesh serving life sentence have moved the Supreme Court seeking their premature release. These prisoners have served 20-25 years of prison term.

“The state government is scrutinising details of all 103 prisoners before filing its reply in the Supreme Court. Legal opinion from the advocate general’s office is being sought on the issue,” said a state government official in the know about the development.

Last week, a Supreme Court bench of Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice AS Bopanna had issued a notice to the state government seeking its response in two weeks saying that though 103 convicts had approached the court, it will not go into individual cases looking at the impact of their release on the society.

“The United Provinces Prisoners Release on Probation Act, 1938, clearly states that the government must consider release on probation of such prisoners who have served 14 years’ prison term,” said senior advocate IB Singh. “Only such prisoners who are serving life term for committing heinous crimes are not considered for release on probation. Rest can be considered for release,” Singh added.

The Supreme Court had granted ad interim bail in September this year to 97 convicts serving life imprisonment in Agra and Varanasi central jails for more than 20 years. The top court pointed out that the prisoners were not released even though they were entitled to premature release under the Uttar Pradesh government’s 2018 policy. Out of these 97 prisoners, 65 were lodged in Agra central prison, 30 in Varanasi and one each in Mathura and Naini (Prayagraj) jails.

The state government had framed a policy on August 1, 2018, for premature release of prisoners sentenced to life imprisonment annually on the Republic Day or the Independence Day and Gandhi Jayanti. The government had amended this policy on July 28, 2021.

Under the 2018 policy, only on specific dates, including January 26, August 15, or October 2, convicts were considered for premature release after the prisoners applied under the policy. Now, after the amendments, they are considered for premature release on every 15th day of the month.