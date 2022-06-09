Preparations begin for Mathura’s famous ‘Mudiya Mela’
Agra: The Mathura administration and police have started making preparations for the famous ‘Mudiya Mela’ which will be organised from July 8 to 15 this year. The fair will also include celebration of ‘Ganga Dusshera’ on July 10. ‘Mudiya Mela’ is organized in collaboration with Rajasthan and Haryana governments, as the two states share boundaries with Uttar Pradesh and particularly Mathura.
The Mudiya Mela, which dates back to 500 years ago, is celebrated on Guru Purnima. The main rituals include circumambulation of Goverdhan hillock, dip in Mansi Ganga and visiting temples..
A huge crowd comes to Mathura and Vrindavan on this occasion. However, for the past two years, the celebration of this event, also known as ‘lakhi mela’ (one attracting devotees in lakhs) had been low key on account of the pandemic. As the fair attracts a massive footfall, preparations begin much in advance.
Though special trains are run for devotees, sometimes they are not enough to cater to the huge rush.
District magistrate Navneet Singh Chahal has directed the officials of public works department to ensure roads free of pot-holes and to lay new roads where necessary. Watch tower, barricading and ramps in parks are coming up and to save any untoward incident, barricading will be done at Mansi Ganga and Radhakund.
Additional chief medical officer Dr Bhoodev Singh assured preparations and man power deployment at Community Health Centre of Goverdhan during mela period.
“Fifteen camps will be set up and a dozen doctors will be deployed who will be assisted by a dozen ambulances and motorcycle ambulances operative in crowded areas,” he said..
The transport department has been told to arrange at least 1500 buses to manage the movement of devotees. Similar guidelines will be issued to railway officials.
For Ganga Dusshera on July 10, the Mathura Nagar Nigam has been told to ensure cleaning of the area near temples, barricading for devotees going for holy dip, installation of control room, changing room and CCTV cameras for enhanced vigil.
The major task is release of water from the Gokul Barrage for the mela period because purity of water is something required for rituals.
SSP Mathura Dr Gaurav Grover informed that the mela area would be demarcated in 6 zones having 90 watch towers, 44 parking spots and 6 centres to assist those lost in crowd, besides installation of 83 CCTV cameras at the mela site which will be under vigil at temporary police outposts and control-room.
‘Bhandara’ (food distribution outlet) spots for devotees performing parikrama are being identified by police so that no chaos is created under crowd pressure.
Uttar Pradesh Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad, a body entrusted with development work under the chairmanship of the chief minister, will play an active role and install 76 CCTV cameras and 350 speakers to streamline arrangements. Efforts are also underway to catch stray cattle to minimize problems for devotees.
