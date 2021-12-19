Preparations in full swing for PM Modi’s brief visit to Sangam city on Dec 21

PRAYAGRAJ: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive here on Tuesday (December 21) and will stay for two hours and three minutes to distribute funds to beneficiaries of various government schemes, as per the tentative minute-to-minute schedule. Preparations for his visit were in full swing, informed officials.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, during his visit to the city on Saturday, instructed the district administration to take several steps for the PM’s successful visit.

According to the tentative programme, the PM would reach Bamrauli airport at 12.45pm from where he would leave by helicopter for parade ground at 1:05pm. He would reach the venue of his public meeting at 1.10pm and inaugurate an exhibition from 1.10pm to 1.15pm. The PM would arrive at the stage at 1.15pm and would be welcomed from 1.17pm to 1.30pm. There will also be an address by the minister of rural development and a short film will be screened from 1.20pm to 1.24pm. From 1.24pm to 1.27pm, funds worth ₹1000 crore will be transferred into the accounts of 1 lakh self-help groups of various government welfare schemes remotely, officials added.

The PM will also lay the foundation stone of 202 take home ration plants set up across the state. The funds of Kanya Sumangala Yojana will be transferred to 1,01,000 women of the state. Thereafter, the CM will address the programme from 1.27 pm to 1.50 pm. The Prime Minister will address the gathering from 1.50 pm to 2.20 pm. At 2:23pm the PM will leave for the helipad and fly to Bamrauli airport at 2.28pm. He will depart from Bamrauli airport at 2.48 pm.

On Saturday, the CM said that unnecessary people should not be allowed to come to the event. Officials informed the CM that 67 schools had been selected for lodging, while 32 other schools had been kept reserved for police personnel. The CM instructed that every school should have a functional kitchen. Women coming to venue should be given hygienic food and milk must be arranged for their children, informed a communiqué issued by the district information office.

The CM has also asked officials to pay special attention to security and said that women security personnel should also be deployed, along with taking help of cadets of NCC girl cadets.

A total of 68 sections are being built at the venue of the PM’s rally in which these women will be seated. Besides, 1920 teachers will also be deployed at a rate of one teacher per 100 women. A total of 383 nodal officers will be posted and 68 super nodal officers will also remain on duty. There will be a screening at every entry point.

The administration has arranged for various amenities which include 50 tankers of drinking water, 400 mobile toilets, 50 tent toilets and district-wise parking with colour code.

On Sunday, rehearsals were held at the parade ground .