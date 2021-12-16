Preparations on for PM Modi’s proposed visit to Prayagraj on Dec 21

The district administration has intensified preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposed visit to Sangam city on December 21. The PM is set to distribute certificates to 2.5 lakh women beneficiaries of various government schemes, including members of self-help groups (SHGs), at a function proposed to be held at the Parade Ground.

“For the programme, women from 10 districts will come in the morning of December 21 itself. However, women of remaining 65 districts will come to Prayagraj a day before the event. They will be accommodated here and in nearby districts so that no problems are faced in bringing them to the venue,” said a senior district administration official aware of the development.

“The district administration has acquired 92 schools in the district for accommodating the women coming here for the event. On the basis of the list received from the district inspector of schools (DIOS), all arrangements are being made in these schools where women from 21 districts will be accommodated. Already caterers for meals to be served to 60,000 women who would be put up in the 92 schools of Prayagraj have been finalised. Menu too would be decided soon,” he added.

ADM (city) Madan Kumar said the PM was expected to come to Prayagraj for the event. “However, the minute-to-minute programme schedule is yet to arrive,” he added. For the event, a team of senior officials will arrive in Prayagraj from Lucknow on December 17. In this, additional chief secretary Manoj Singh; director general of national rural infrastructure development agency and former divisional commissioner of Prayagraj Ashish Kumar Goel and director, Livelihood Mission, Bhanu Chandra Goswami will also be present.

Officials said five temporary helipads at two locations near the event venue were being constructed. Keeping the weather in mind, a mega all-weather pandal with a capacity to accommodate 5 lakh people is being put up for the event.