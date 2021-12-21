Preparing for 3rd wave: Mohalla Nigrani Samitis revived in Lucknow

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has decided to revive Mohalla Nigrani Samitis in Lucknow to stop the spread of Covid cases, especially Omicron.

These samitis will keep tabs on Covid-19 cases in localities and maintain records of people coming from other cities, states and countries, along with patients in home quarantine.

Ajay Dwivedi, municipal commissioner, said, “The area corporator leads the Samitis which have around 10 members who are prominent citizens of the area, sanitation workers and Asha workers, having influence over the common man. However, corporators play a major role in identifying areas where special attention like disinfection with sodium hypochlorite or special sanitation drive is required.”

This time, the Mohalla Nigrani Samitis will also be supposed to motivate people to get vaccinated. They will also prepare a list of residents who are yet to get the first dose of the vaccine.

During the second Covid wave, the 110 wards of LMC constituted about 140 Mohalla Nigrani Samitis for better surveillance of patients. These samitis acted as a bridge between the LMC, district administration, health department and locals. In the shadow of Omicron, these samitis will have a crucial role to play, feel LMC officials.

During the second wave, Mohala Nigrani Samitis played an important role in motivating patients to get admitted to hospitals, or getting them medicines, food at their doorstep, said Shravan Nayak, corporator of Shri Guru Govind Singh and Sardar Patel Ward.

“Our Nigrani Samitis perfectly coordinated with surveillance teams and helped them contact tracing, mapping areas, marking houses, coordinating with sanitisation staff to sanitise patients’ houses along with barricading houses where patients were found. Not only that, we used to create awareness about the importance of barricading wherever the residents opposed barricading of houses. This time too Omicron is a super spreader; it multiplies several times faster than the delta variant so barricading will be required despite opposition,” said Shravan Nayak.

He added, “This time too, we are ready to work along with authorities to save people from Coronavirus.”