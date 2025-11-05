Pre-test for Census 2027 from Nov 10 to 30; data collection via mobile apps

LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh Census Directorate will conduct the pre-test for Census 2027 in two tehsils of the state – Anupshahar (Bulandshahr) and Mihinpurwa (Bahraich) – and the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation area from November 10 to 30. The pre-test of the census will be conducted in 106 villages of Anupshahr tehsil in Bulandshahr district, 54 villages of Mihinpurwa tehsil in Bahraich district and seven wards in Prayagraj Municipal Corporation area. (Pic for representation)

Preparations for the pre-test have been completed in the three districts, said director (census operations), UP, Sheetal Verma.

The 2027 Census in UP will be carried out entirely in digital mode through mobile apps, enabling data collection and publication with accuracy and transparency in less time. Approximately 6,00,000 field staff will be deployed in the state for the exercise. The Census data will be collected using mobile apps - Census 2027- HLO and Census - 2027- DLM, she said.

Digital data collection will reduce the burden of preparing work sheets, abstracts and duplication of work.

The Census will be conducted in two phases. During the first phase, buildings, census houses and households will be identified, geo-tagged and systematically listed within a one month period between April and September 2026. In the second phase, population enumeration will run from February to March 2027, she added.

Training of the staff has been organised in repeated rounds. Geo-tagging of households will be done to ensure that no household is left out during house-listing. People will also have the facility of uploading selfies of the house when enumerators complete the house-listing, said Verma.

“People should report correct facts to enumerators during the house-listing. They should understand that beneficiary surveys and census are separate exercises. Caste will not be asked in the pre-test census exercise. It will be asked during the second phase - population enumeration,” she added.

Densely populated urban areas like Kanpur and Prayagraj will be challenges during the census. The pre-test is being conducted in densely populated urban localities in Prayagraj as well as in rural areas of Bahraich and Bulandshahr.

An app for every purpose has been developed for census work. There is a user app, enumerator app and app for training and management of staff. Enumerators will be allotted 80 to 120 households. Along with digital data collection, questionnaire form will also be given to people.They will hand over the form to the enumerators after filling it. People will be assured that correct facts have been recorded during the house-listing and population enumeration, she said.

For the first time, self-enumeration method has been introduced in Census 2027, which will enable people to submit their own information through a web portal. This will be useful for individuals generally away from their residence for the whole day due to work and other professional activities. The enumerators will validate the self enumerated houses.