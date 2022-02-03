Preventive action against 24104 in Prayagraj range ahead of polls

PRAYAGRAJ: Ahead of the state assembly polls, 24104 people in Prayagraj range have been made to submit bonds for keeping peace, as part of preventive action under Section 107/116 of CrPc.

The largest number of such bond have been executed in Pratapgarh district and lowest in Kaushambi district, from January 21 to 27. The action under 107/116 is continuously being taken to ensure fair and free elections, according to police officials.

The data of action taken within a week reveals that cops in the range are leaving no stone unturned to identify trouble makers who may disrupt peaceful polling and may even issue threat to voters. Not only their identification but process of producing their challan report, issuing notice under section 111 of CrPc and submission of bonds under section 116(3)/117 is also being carried out swiftly.

As per police records, 24014 possible trouble makers in the range have been made to submit bonds that they would not cause trouble during polls or else they would have to face strict action. As many as 11306 possible trouble makers have been made to submit bonds in Pratapgarh, 6669 in Fatehpur, 3623 in Prayagraj and 2416 in Kaushambi district, within a week.

IG Range Rakesh Singh said under the campaign launched in all four districts of the range, preventive action was being taken against possible trouble makers, history sheeters and other criminal elements who may cause disturbance during polls. Cops in all four districts had been told to take continuous action after proper spot verification and collecting details about the activities of suspected trouble makers, he added.