Previous regime in UP was worshipper of Kans: Yogi

AGRA/MEERUT Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday launched a veiled attack on Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, accusing him of not doing anything for Mathura and other religious places associated with Lord Krishna, and termed the previous regime in UP as “the worshipper of Kans.”

He accused the previous government of creating a ‘Kans’ that resulted in the Jawahar Bagh incident in which 29 people were killed in June 2016 when police forcibly tried to evict squatters who were backed by Ram Vriksh Yadav.

The CM hit out at the Samajwadi Party president, saying that Lord Krishna would be cursing him for unleashing riots during his rule, firing on Ram devotees by his party and asked him to tender an apology for it.

“Lord Krishna might be questioning the opposition party leaders in dreams as to why they could not do for UP what BJP government is doing for the state,” said the CM while addressing a public gathering in Aligarh after inaugurating a 660 mw Harduaganj Thermal Power plant costing ₹7,000 crore

“We used money collected as tax in development work, but the previous regime in the state used to get it stored. The money is now being dug out from walls by our government using bulldozers,” said Adityanath to justify the I-T raids on those allegedly having links with the Samajwadi Party.

Adityanath’s comment came a day after Akhilesh Yadav claimed that Lord Krishna comes to his dreams every night to tell him that he would form the government in the upcoming assembly polls and establish “Ram Rajya” in UP.

He said: “While I am inaugurating the power project here, some people are dreaming in Lucknow. Lord Krishna would be coming in their dreams, and tell them to shed tears over their failures. The work that they have not been able to do, the BJP government is doing it.”

Adityanath claimed that the power corporation accomplished a major task by increasing production, which paved way for the electrification of 1,21,000 villages in UP. According to him, the previous government in UP used to enter into power purchase agreement at exorbitant prices, leading to hike in electricity charges for the consumers.

Nearly 2,000 students were given smart phones and tablets by the CM at the venue in Aligarh’s Kasimpur where UP energy minister Shrikant Sharma was also present. Adityanath shared that the state government would soon make “digital access with good content” available for those who couldn’t afford operational cost of their devices.

The CM also laid the foundation stone of UP’s Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) training centre in Saharanpur’s Deoband and launched different projects worth ₹200 crore, including fire stations in different districts across the poll-bound.

Spread over 2,000 sq metres, the upcoming ATS training centre is expected to train 100 commandos who would maintain vigil in the communally sensitive western UP. The state government plans to set up similar centres across UP, including Meerut, Bahraich, Shravasti, and Gautam Buddh Nagar.

The CM reiterated that his government had a “zero-tolerance policy” towards crime and corruption and the ATS training centre in Deoband would be a strong base for the security of western UP with deployment of 56 commandos who could dig out terrorists “the way Osama Bin Laden was hunted.”

Taking pot shots at the SP chief, the CM said that farmers, artisans and youths had given recognition to Saharanpur, but Akhilesh Yadav didn’t visit the place while he had visited it more than a dozen times. “For me, there is no difference between Lucknow and Saharanpur,” he said.

“The BJP is building expressways, airports, universities, medical colleges and is going tough on criminals. But this has given pain to the brother and sister in Delhi (Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi), Babua (Akhilesh Yadav) and Bua (Mayawati). They all were not seen during 22 months when the state faced corona crisis, but returned to the masses as elections drew closer,” alleged Adityanath.

“Akhilesh Yadav feels hurt when we recover the poor’s money through raids, initiate action against the mafia, allow Kanwar Yatra and construct Ram Temple. We deliver what we promise,” he said and claimed that his government provided benefits of welfare schemes to all without discrimination and followed the objective of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabha Vishwas’.

“There was phase of time in history when temples in Ayodhya, Kashi and Mathura were insulted and hands of those who built structures were chopped off. But now this has changed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi showered flower petals and had food with those who were involved in the construction of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi,” said Adityanath.