Previous UP govts worked for a particular section, sheltered goondas: Amit Shah

GREATER NOIDA Wooing Dalit voters, union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday started a door-to-door campaign from a Dalit’s house in Greater Noida’s Tugalpur village in Dadri constituency.

Shah, along with Dadri candidate Tejpal Nagar, visited at least four houses and a few shops in Tugalpur’s bylane, where Dalit voters are in large numbers. His visit to this Dalit area is crucial because Dadri is the home turf of former UP chief minister Mayawati, who belongs to Badalpur village in this constituency that has been a stronghold of the Bahujan Samaj party.

However in 2017, BJP candidate Tejpal Nagar had defeated the BSP candidate here. The BJP is leaving no stone unturned to win this seat again.

“Our government in Uttar Pradesh has brought about a change in the last five years for every section of society and is seeking vote for the betterment of the society,” said the home minister while addressing a ‘Prabhaavi Matdaata Samwad’ (Effective Voter Dialogue) in Greater Noida’s Sharda University later.

In his 35-minute speech, Shah criticised the previous governments of BSP and Samajwadi Party in UP.

“This election is not only to elect an MLA or CM but for a constructive voting to support Yogi Adityanath’s good governance. This is the election to fight four misdeeds of previous governments – corruption, nepotism, appeasement of a particular section and mafiaraj that destroyed this state,” said Shah, who recalled BJP’s Kalyan Singh’s government in the state in 1991.

He added, “Babuji Kalyan Singh of BJP was first to give a government of good governance and now it is Yogi government that has worked for all sections of the society, created jobs, set up industries, put mafias in jail, built infrastructure, hospitals, universities and expressways, to improve the image of this state.”

Shah said that previous governments of ‘Bua-Bhatija’ worked for a particular section and sheltered the ‘goondas’.

“Somebody told me that BJP is easily winning 2022 election because Akhilesh has two beacons- red and blue. Because he has these two beacons, BJP will continue to win the elections because red beacon means no permission for development and blue beacon means free passage to goonda raj. In 5 years, Yogi Adityanath government has put every goonda behind bars, be it Azam Khan, Ateeq Ahmed, Mukhtar Ansar or others,” said Shah.

On the opposition’s reaction over income tax searches, he said:

“I-T raids found truckload of black money and they started feeling pain in the stomach. Why? because they have a connection with that money.”

