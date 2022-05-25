Priest found dead on Barabanki temple premises

A 62-year-old temple priest in the Barabanki district was found unconscious on his cot, bleeding profusely from head injuries, on the veranda of the temple premises, on Tuesday morning. He was rushed to a nearby medical facility where he was pronounced dead, police said.

They said that apparently the priest had been attacked when he tried to stop a theft bid in the temple on Monday night. The incident happened at the Brahmdev temple, in Babupur village, under the Kursi police station limits.

Barabanki superintendent of police (SP) Anurag Vats told the media that the incident was discovered when some devotees visited the temple on Saturday morning and found the priest lying injured. He said one of the devotees informed the state police emergency response centre - UP112 about the incident after which the local police reached the spot.

He said the victim had been identified as Balak Ram Yadav, who had been living on the temple premises for over 10 years. He said the injured priest was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead. He said the preliminary examination suggested that the assailants hit him on the head with a blunt object multiple times which led to his death.

He said the motive behind the killing seems to be loot as the bells on the temple premises were found missing. He said that in all likelihood, the assailants attacked the priest when he awoke while they were stealing the bells and tried to resist them.

The SP said the police team had reconstructed the crime in detail with the help of forensic experts and the dog squad. He said the dog squad has provided some leads on the basis of which investigations are proceeding.

He said that so far, no arrest or detention has been made, but hopefully, the case will be worked out soon and people behind the crime will be arrested. He said an FIR under Indian Penal Code section 302 (for murder) has been registered with the Kursi police station in this connection.

